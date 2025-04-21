Russia used "truce" to bring up its reserves - NSDC CCD

$41.400.01
47.030.02
ukenru
From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture
Exclusive
01:18 PM • 398 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
01:11 PM • 2218 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
12:22 PM • 8156 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

10:05 AM • 37679 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Exclusive
09:18 AM • 33162 views

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

08:55 AM • 44994 views

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

Exclusive
April 21, 06:59 AM • 29560 views

Drunk man staged a shooting with an automatic rifle in Dnipropetrovsk region: he has been detained

Exclusive
April 21, 05:47 AM • 56564 views

A week of tension and inner strength: horoscope for all zodiac signs for April 22-28

April 21, 03:08 AM • 39572 views

Epiphanius named the scenario for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine: it will happen as in Syria

April 21, 02:26 AM • 52536 views

Kyiv prepares a response to Trump's plan regarding the recognition of the annexation of Crimea and blocking NATO membership - WSJ

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+26°
2m/s
30%
748 mm
Popular news

King Charles and Queen Camilla attended Easter service in Windsor with members of the royal family

07:34 AM • 30537 views

Pope Francis has died

07:57 AM • 26358 views

Kristen Stewart married fiancée Dylan Meyer: ceremony took place in Los Angeles

08:54 AM • 21978 views

Fans are again concerned about Justin Bieber's condition after strange behavior at a Coachella party

09:54 AM • 16379 views

China imposed sanctions against US Congress members - Reuters

10:09 AM • 28310 views
Publications

What to do in the garden in May: tasks that cannot be missed

12:52 PM • 4806 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

10:05 AM • 37696 views

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

08:55 AM • 45008 views

A week of tension and inner strength: horoscope for all zodiac signs for April 22-28
Exclusive

April 21, 05:47 AM • 56575 views

How to remove stains from wine, coffee, grass and ink: simple and effective tips

April 20, 09:03 AM • 58101 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Giorgia Meloni

Emmanuel Macron

Barack Obama

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

United Kingdom

Singapore

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Jewellery worth €10 million stolen: ‘Kim Kardashian's ‘grandfathers’ robbers to stand trial

12:58 PM • 2686 views

John Cena Surpassed Everyone at WrestleMania: 17th Champion Title

12:03 PM • 2586 views

Fans are again concerned about Justin Bieber's condition after strange behavior at a Coachella party

09:54 AM • 16725 views

Kristen Stewart married fiancée Dylan Meyer: ceremony took place in Los Angeles

08:54 AM • 22308 views

Meghan Markle surprised by unexpected guests near her $14 million Montecito estate

08:50 AM • 13861 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

The Guardian

TikTok

Coca-Cola

Russia used "truce" to bring up its reserves - NSDC CCD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1124 views

The NSDC stated that Russia used Putin's announced "Easter truce" to bring up reserves and equipment, preparing for future assaults. Fighting did not stop on the main sections of the front, and the intensity has already returned to the previous level.

Russia used "truce" to bring up its reserves - NSDC CCD

The so-called "Easter truce" announced by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was used by the occupiers to bring up reserves and equipment for future assault operations. This was stated by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

Details

"Everything was very clearly described and voiced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Accordingly, on the main sections of the front, the enemy did not stop shelling, did not stop FPV drone attacks, and even conducted assault operations. There were sections of the front where fewer KABs fell, but KAB fire was very quickly resumed after 12 at night. Today, battles are already going on with the same intensity as they were before the so-called truce announced by Putin. This was also the intention of the Russians - where the intensity decreased, they tried to pull up reserves, pull up equipment for future assault operations. As in the case of the ATO, Russia adheres to the same tactics with the Minsk process, using any pauses that it declares itself for military actions in directions for further aggressive actions," Kovalenko said.

He also emphasized that Russian propaganda and diplomacy traditionally try to deceive the West by accusing Ukraine of violating the ceasefire.

"Their propaganda, their diplomats tried to say that they want peace, but Ukraine does not. Ukraine is violating something there, and they are not. That is, this is a traditional thing that has been going on since 2014, and in general, the Russian system and Putin's regime do not change their approaches in diplomacy. Only in the Minsk process they tried to deceive the Europeans, and now - the American side," added Kovalenko.

Recall

Adviser to the Head of the President's Office Serhiy Leshchenko stated that Russia does not want to have the reputation of an aggressor country and seeks to remove responsibility for starting the war in Ukraine, in particular, by inventing "truces" on religious holidays.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Brent
$66.40
Bitcoin
$87,039.30
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,427.30
Ethereum
$1,623.88