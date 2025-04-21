Russia used "truce" to bring up its reserves - NSDC CCD

The so-called "Easter truce" announced by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was used by the occupiers to bring up reserves and equipment for future assault operations. This was stated by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

Details

"Everything was very clearly described and voiced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Accordingly, on the main sections of the front, the enemy did not stop shelling, did not stop FPV drone attacks, and even conducted assault operations. There were sections of the front where fewer KABs fell, but KAB fire was very quickly resumed after 12 at night. Today, battles are already going on with the same intensity as they were before the so-called truce announced by Putin. This was also the intention of the Russians - where the intensity decreased, they tried to pull up reserves, pull up equipment for future assault operations. As in the case of the ATO, Russia adheres to the same tactics with the Minsk process, using any pauses that it declares itself for military actions in directions for further aggressive actions," Kovalenko said.

He also emphasized that Russian propaganda and diplomacy traditionally try to deceive the West by accusing Ukraine of violating the ceasefire.

"Their propaganda, their diplomats tried to say that they want peace, but Ukraine does not. Ukraine is violating something there, and they are not. That is, this is a traditional thing that has been going on since 2014, and in general, the Russian system and Putin's regime do not change their approaches in diplomacy. Only in the Minsk process they tried to deceive the Europeans, and now - the American side," added Kovalenko.

Recall

Adviser to the Head of the President's Office Serhiy Leshchenko stated that Russia does not want to have the reputation of an aggressor country and seeks to remove responsibility for starting the war in Ukraine, in particular, by inventing "truces" on religious holidays.