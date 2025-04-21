Minus 20 enemy UAV operators: AFU struck the launch site of Russian drones in Kursk Oblast

$41.400.01
47.030.02
ukenru
From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture
Exclusive
01:18 PM • 372 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
01:11 PM • 2096 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
12:22 PM • 8066 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

10:05 AM • 37598 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Exclusive
09:18 AM • 33123 views

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

08:55 AM • 44942 views

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

Exclusive
April 21, 06:59 AM • 29550 views

Drunk man staged a shooting with an automatic rifle in Dnipropetrovsk region: he has been detained

Exclusive
April 21, 05:47 AM • 56523 views

A week of tension and inner strength: horoscope for all zodiac signs for April 22-28

April 21, 03:08 AM • 39570 views

Epiphanius named the scenario for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine: it will happen as in Syria

April 21, 02:26 AM • 52534 views

Kyiv prepares a response to Trump's plan regarding the recognition of the annexation of Crimea and blocking NATO membership - WSJ

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+26°
2m/s
30%
748 mm
Popular news

King Charles and Queen Camilla attended Easter service in Windsor with members of the royal family

07:34 AM • 30537 views

Pope Francis has died

07:57 AM • 26358 views

Kristen Stewart married fiancée Dylan Meyer: ceremony took place in Los Angeles

08:54 AM • 21978 views

Fans are again concerned about Justin Bieber's condition after strange behavior at a Coachella party

09:54 AM • 16379 views

China imposed sanctions against US Congress members - Reuters

10:09 AM • 28310 views
Publications

What to do in the garden in May: tasks that cannot be missed

12:52 PM • 4706 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

10:05 AM • 37598 views

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

08:55 AM • 44942 views

A week of tension and inner strength: horoscope for all zodiac signs for April 22-28
Exclusive

April 21, 05:47 AM • 56523 views

How to remove stains from wine, coffee, grass and ink: simple and effective tips

April 20, 09:03 AM • 58056 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Giorgia Meloni

Emmanuel Macron

Barack Obama

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

United Kingdom

Singapore

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Jewellery worth €10 million stolen: ‘Kim Kardashian's ‘grandfathers’ robbers to stand trial

12:58 PM • 2604 views

John Cena Surpassed Everyone at WrestleMania: 17th Champion Title

12:03 PM • 2540 views

Fans are again concerned about Justin Bieber's condition after strange behavior at a Coachella party

09:54 AM • 16650 views

Kristen Stewart married fiancée Dylan Meyer: ceremony took place in Los Angeles

08:54 AM • 22236 views

Meghan Markle surprised by unexpected guests near her $14 million Montecito estate

08:50 AM • 13840 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

The Guardian

TikTok

Coca-Cola

Minus 20 enemy UAV operators: AFU struck the launch site of Russian drones in Kursk Oblast

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1036 views

On April 19, the AFU struck the launch site of Russian UAVs near Tiotkino in the Kursk region. As a result of the attack, up to 20 drone operators were eliminated.

Minus 20 enemy UAV operators: AFU struck the launch site of Russian drones in Kursk Oblast

Ukrainian military struck a Russian UAV launch site from Kursk region in the area of the settlement Tiotkino on April 19. As a result of the strike, up to 20 UAV operators were eliminated. This is reported by the General Staff, writes UNN.

On April 19, 2025, the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a successful strike on the site from which the occupiers' attack UAVs were launched in the area of the settlement Tiotkino, Kursk region 

- the statement says.

According to the General Staff, this object was used by the enemy for preparing, equipping, and launching reconnaissance, attack, and FPV drones.

As a result of the strike, up to 20 UAV operators were eliminated. This strike of ours is a tangible response to the enemy for Russian actions against the Ukrainian army 

- added the Ukrainian military.

AFU destroyed 950 occupiers and hundreds of units of equipment per day20.04.25, 08:55 • 3892 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

War
Kursk Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Brent
$66.40
Bitcoin
$87,039.30
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,427.30
Ethereum
$1,623.88