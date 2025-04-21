Minus 20 enemy UAV operators: AFU struck the launch site of Russian drones in Kursk Oblast

Ukrainian military struck a Russian UAV launch site from Kursk region in the area of the settlement Tiotkino on April 19. As a result of the strike, up to 20 UAV operators were eliminated. This is reported by the General Staff, writes UNN.

On April 19, 2025, the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a successful strike on the site from which the occupiers' attack UAVs were launched in the area of the settlement Tiotkino, Kursk region - the statement says.

According to the General Staff, this object was used by the enemy for preparing, equipping, and launching reconnaissance, attack, and FPV drones.

As a result of the strike, up to 20 UAV operators were eliminated. This strike of ours is a tangible response to the enemy for Russian actions against the Ukrainian army - added the Ukrainian military.

AFU destroyed 950 occupiers and hundreds of units of equipment per day