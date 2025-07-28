Fatal road accident involving a policewoman occurred in Bukovyna: details

In Chernivtsi region, a fatal road accident occurred involving a policewoman, during which the car crashed into a fence, a 35-year-old passenger died, the driver and another passenger were hospitalized, the National Police Department in the region reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Today, July 28, the police received a report about a road accident involving a police officer on Tsentralna Street in Novoselytsia. It was established that the car was driven by a policewoman who was off duty. - reported the police.

Details

According to the police, it was preliminarily established that "a 34-year-old police officer, driving a Volkswagen Tiguan, collided with a fence." "As a result of the accident, a 35-year-old passenger of the vehicle died at the scene. The body of the deceased has been sent for forensic medical examination. The driver and another 34-year-old passenger sustained bodily injuries. They were taken to the hospital. Also, another 32-year-old passenger was examined by medics, she did not require hospitalization," the police said.

The pre-trial investigation into the circumstances of the fatal accident will be conducted by the SBI.

"The head of the Bukovyna police has launched an internal investigation into the road accident involving the policewoman," the police said.

