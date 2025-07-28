Volkswagen driver crashed into an underground passage on Kyiv's Khreshchatyk: details

On Khreshchatyk Street in the center of Kyiv, a car drove onto the pedestrian part and crashed into a concrete barrier of an underground passage; the driver was hospitalized with a fracture, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

The accident happened today around 7:00 AM.

"It was established that the driver of a Volkswagen car, moving along Khreshchatyk Street from Bessarabska Square, lost control, as a result of which he drove onto the pedestrian part of the road, where he collided with a concrete barrier of an underground passage," the police reported.

As indicated, the 43-year-old driver was hospitalized with bodily injuries in the form of an open leg fracture. He was preliminarily sober.

Police are establishing the circumstances of the accident on Khreshchatyk Street. The investigative and operational group for investigating road accidents of the capital's main department continues to work on the scene, establishing the mechanism and circumstances of the car accident.

