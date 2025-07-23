Over 1300 Ukrainians died in road accidents in six months: main causes announced

$41.770.05
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Istanbul around 7:00 PM - sources
07:59 AM
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Istanbul around 7:00 PM - sources
06:28 AM
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expect
05:05 AM
50 days of Trump for Russia: the term is not fixed - State Department
July 22, 10:51 PM
Ukraine's anti-corruption infrastructure must be cleansed of Russian influence - Zelenskyy
July 22, 06:15 PM
Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne has died
Exclusive
July 22, 03:21 PM
New TIME Kidnapping cover drew global attention to Ukraine's pain - Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
July 22, 02:31 PM
Criminal case will hit ARMA's reputation: expert emphasizes that an audit of the agency's work was needed "yesterday"
Exclusive
July 22, 02:10 PM
Expert: NABU has turned into an FSB branch. The adopted bill makes it possible to rectify this
July 22, 12:59 PM
Outbreaks of acute intestinal infections recorded in three regions of Ukraine, 70 people fell ill
July 22, 12:27 PM
Russians attacked Naftogaz gas production facilities, there is destruction
Enemy attack left part of Sumy without electricityJuly 22, 11:15 PM • 34233 views
Zelenskyy: new prisoner exchange could take place as early as WednesdayJuly 23, 12:01 AM • 31521 views
Trump demands investigation into Obama over intelligence manipulationJuly 23, 12:42 AM • 33022 views
Financial Times: The war in Ukraine will determine the future of the entire world03:12 AM • 45080 views
Zodiac sign Leo: characteristics of the brightest fire sign05:00 AM • 68810 views
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expect06:28 AM • 43144 views
Zodiac sign Leo: characteristics of the brightest fire sign05:00 AM • 69877 views
Amendments to Defence City: a chance to restore critically needed support for Ukrainian aviationJuly 22, 10:46 AM • 153474 views
Another "influencer": after Khrystenko, law enforcement should pay attention to MP KuzminykhJuly 22, 07:18 AM • 201028 views
Support during the war: how the state provides grants and restructures business debtsJuly 22, 06:46 AM • 195258 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Fedorov
Denys Shmyhal
Rustem Umerov
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
White House
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 74090 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 200066 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 291055 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 301202 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 293986 views
Dassault Mirage 2000
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Truth Social
Airbus A320 series

Over 1300 Ukrainians died in road accidents in six months: main causes announced

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5494 views

In the first half of the year, 1367 people died in road accidents in Ukraine, including 69 children, and 13895 people were injured. The main causes of fatal accidents are speeding and driving into the oncoming lane.

Over 1300 Ukrainians died in road accidents in six months: main causes announced

In Ukraine, 1367 people died in road accidents in the first half of the year. Among them, 69 were children, and 13895 people were injured. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ukrautoprom.

Details

Compared to the same period in 2024, the number of road accidents with fatalities or injuries remained almost unchanged - 11194 cases. Most often, people died in road accidents due to speeding - 751 people.

Another reason for fatalities in road accidents is driving into the oncoming lane, not related to overtaking. In such cases, 95 people died.

Also, 67 people died due to crossing the road in an undesignated place. According to police statistics, the largest number of road accidents occur between 4 PM and 7 PM, and the most dangerous day of the week is Friday.

Recall

Police gave advice on safe riding on two-wheeled vehicles. It is recommended to check the technical condition of the vehicle for serviceability before driving, use helmets, and observe traffic rules.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesAuto
Ukraine
