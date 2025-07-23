Over 1300 Ukrainians died in road accidents in six months: main causes announced

In Ukraine, 1367 people died in road accidents in the first half of the year. Among them, 69 were children, and 13895 people were injured. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ukrautoprom.

Details

Compared to the same period in 2024, the number of road accidents with fatalities or injuries remained almost unchanged - 11194 cases. Most often, people died in road accidents due to speeding - 751 people.

Another reason for fatalities in road accidents is driving into the oncoming lane, not related to overtaking. In such cases, 95 people died.

Also, 67 people died due to crossing the road in an undesignated place. According to police statistics, the largest number of road accidents occur between 4 PM and 7 PM, and the most dangerous day of the week is Friday.

Recall

Police gave advice on safe riding on two-wheeled vehicles. It is recommended to check the technical condition of the vehicle for serviceability before driving, use helmets, and observe traffic rules.