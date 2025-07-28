$41.780.01
Publications
Exclusives
Russian attack on Khmelnytskyi region: Starokostiantyniv was hit, there is damage

Kyiv • UNN

 3892 views

Russian troops attacked Starokostiantyniv in Khmelnytskyi region. An administrative building of an enterprise was damaged, with no casualties. One missile and 26 "Shahed" drones were destroyed.

Russian attack on Khmelnytskyi region: Starokostiantyniv was hit, there is damage

The main target of today's attack by Russian troops on the Khmelnytskyi region was Starokostiantyniv. As a result of the enemy's strike, an administrative building of one of the enterprises was damaged, but there were no casualties. This was reported on Monday by the head of the Khmelnytskyi OVA, Serhiy Tiurin, according to UNN

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the main direction of today's enemy attack was aimed at Starokostiantyniv

- wrote Tiurin.

According to him, air defense forces and assets managed to destroy one enemy cruise missile and 26 "Shahed"-type unmanned aerial vehicles.

No information about injured or dead has been received, Tiurin emphasized.

Information has been received that as a result of today's enemy Russian attack, 18 windows and the entrance door of the administrative building of one of the region's enterprises were damaged

- stated the head of the OVA. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

