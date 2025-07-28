$41.780.01
309 out of 324 Russian drones and 2 out of 7 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, "Kinzhal" did not reach targets - Air Force

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2022 views

On the night of July 28, Russia attacked Ukraine with 324 drones and 7 missiles, including 3 "Kinzhal" missiles. Ukrainian air defense shot down 309 drones and 2 cruise missiles, "Kinzhal" missiles did not reach their targets.

309 out of 324 Russian drones and 2 out of 7 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, "Kinzhal" did not reach targets - Air Force

Russia launched 324 drones and 7 missiles at Ukraine overnight, 3 of which were "Kinzhal" missiles; 309 drones and 2 missiles were shot down or suppressed, and the "Kinzhal" missiles did not reach their targets, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of July 28, the enemy attacked with 331 air attack assets (324 UAVs, 4 cruise missiles, and 3 aeroballistic missiles):

  • 324 Shahed-type attack UAVs and imitator drones of various types from the directions of: Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia;
    • 4 Kh-101 cruise missiles from the airspace of Saratov region - Russia;
      • 3 Kh-47 M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles from the airspace of Lipetsk region - Russia.

        "The main direction of the strike is Starokostiantyniv, Khmelnytskyi region," the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on social media.

        The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, EW and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

        According to preliminary data, as of 09:30, air defense shot down/suppressed by EW 311 enemy air attack assets: 309 attack UAVs; 2 Kh-101 cruise missiles

        - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

        "Hits of 2 missiles of different types and 15 attack UAVs were recorded in 3 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) - in several locations," the report said.

        Kh-47 M2 aeroballistic missiles did not reach their targets

        - indicated the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

        Julia Shramko

        Julia Shramko

        War
        Kh-101
        Kursk
        Khmelnytskyi Oblast
        Ukrainian Air Force
        Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
        Starokostiantyniv
        Shahed-136
        Ukraine
