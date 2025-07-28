Russian attack on Kyiv on July 28: police show consequences

Police showed the consequences of the Russian drone attack in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, where eight people were injured, including a two-year-old child. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv police.

The blast wave damaged the glazing of a multi-story building from the 6th to the 11th floors, as a result of which five people (currently, eight victims are known - ed.) received shrapnel wounds. Among the injured is a two-year-old girl with cut wounds to her foot. Doctors hospitalized the victims - the message says.

Several cars parked in the courtyard of the building were also damaged.

Police investigative and operational groups and explosives experts are working at the scenes. Law enforcement officers are documenting another war crime committed by the aggressor.

On the night of July 28, Kyiv suffered an enemy attack. The head of the KMVA, Timur Tkachenko, said that windows were blown out in a residential high-rise building in the Darnytskyi district of the capital.

It later became known that the number of victims in the Darnytskyi district as a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv on the night of Monday, July 28, increased to eight.