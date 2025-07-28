$41.780.01
Child Adoption in Ukraine: Head of the Coordination Center for Family Upbringing Development Voices Challenges
Child Adoption in Ukraine: Head of the Coordination Center for Family Upbringing Development Voices Challenges

Kyiv • UNN

 292 views

In Ukraine, the number of people willing to adopt children is growing, but the number of adoptions remains small due to candidates' preference for younger, healthy children and the presence of large sibling groups. Problems with databases, information about children, and the workload on the State Service for Children complicate the process.

Child Adoption in Ukraine: Head of the Coordination Center for Family Upbringing Development Voices Challenges

There are many challenges regarding child adoption in Ukraine, including problems with databases, information about children, and the workload of the State Service for Children's Affairs. Iryna Tulyakova, head of the Coordination Center for the Development of Family Upbringing and Child Care, told UNN journalist about this, and reported on the general situation regarding adoptions.

The situation with adoption in Ukraine

The number of people who want to adopt, who have an emotional desire to support a child in wartime conditions, to take them into their family, is increasing. The number of adoptions compared to the previous year is higher, but globally, it is quite a small number compared to how many candidates (for adoption – ed.) there are.

- said Tulyakova.

Tulyakova explained why the number of adoptions is currently small. "Because adoptive parents most often expect one younger child, preferably a small, healthy child, and those children who are in the institutional system, or can be adopted, are usually family groups, and not even three children, sometimes more – 4-5. This is a family group, brothers and sisters," Tulyakova noted.

Also, according to her, there are many teenage children, there are children with disabilities, which, unfortunately, becomes an obstacle for adoptive parents.

"Therefore, on the one hand, such a desire to take a child into the family seems to be increasing, but in fact, the number of adoptions has not yet grown in accordance with how many children need a family," Tulyakova said.

What are the challenges regarding adoption in Ukraine

Tulyakova emphasized that there are many challenges. "What I talked about in the context of the ratio of desires and reality. But there are also bureaucratic challenges. At the moment, for example, you can even apply for adoption through Diia, that is, some processes have been simplified, there is a lot of information on dity.gov.ua regarding adoption or other forms of family upbringing. At the same time, finding a child is still a challenge. There are problems with databases, with information about children, with the workload of the State Service for Children's Affairs, which is disproportionate to their real tasks, because one person per thousand children in the community," Tulyakova said.

Tulyakova noted that powers are already being transferred to the community level to deal with adoption issues, the creation of family forms of upbringing, including crisis cases.

"Therefore, we strongly insist and ask community leaders to pay attention to the Children's Services, because now is a period of transformation when they have even more responsibility and, of course, they need support," Tulyakova said.

Adoption statistics in Ukraine

Petro Dobromilsky, head of the State Service for Children's Affairs, reported that as of Q1 2025, 290 orphans and children deprived of parental care were adopted in Ukraine. All children were adopted by Ukrainian citizens, 6 of them were children with disabilities.

Age distribution of adopted children:

• up to 1 year — 35 children;

• 1–2 years — 52 children;

• 3–5 years — 85 children;

• 6–10 years — 78 children;

• 11–17 years — 40 children.

The highest rates of adoption of orphans and children deprived of parental care are in the following regions:

• Dnipropetrovsk region – 34 children;

• Kyiv region – 27 children;

• Zakarpattia region – 27 children;

• Zhytomyr region – 26 children;

• Odesa region – 20 children.

According to data for Q1 2025, 14,946 children are on the local adoption register, of which 11,154 have already been placed in family-based care.

In 2024, 1,270 orphans and children deprived of parental care were adopted – which is 27% more than in 2023.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

