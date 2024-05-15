ukenru
Unified online platform for adoption and family-based forms of childcare launched in Ukraine

Unified online platform for adoption and family-based forms of childcare launched in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12594 views

Ukraine has launched a unified state online platform, Ukraine for Every Child, to promote adoption and family-based forms of raising children deprived of parental care.

On Family Day, the Ministry of Social Policy launched the only state online platform on adoption and family upbringing of children "Ukraine for Every Child". This was reported by the Ministry of Social Policy, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that this is the first step towards the digitalization of the child care and support system. "Ukraine for Every Child" is an online platform where you can find the necessary information and resources related to adoption and placement of children in family-based care in a single place:

  • get a step-by-step algorithm of actions to accept a child into your family;
  • learn about adoption, family-based care and foster care;
  • use the Care Line and find the right expert;
  • learn about the online educational course "Born with Heart" for future adopters;
  • to hear the stories of children and families who already have experience of adoption or foster care.

The next step is to build a comprehensive system to organize information about children in need of state support. The new system will provide a more transparent and understandable mechanism for submitting documents and undergoing training for candidates for adoptive parents, foster parents, guardians and caregivers, and foster caregivers.

People who open their hearts to take in a child and share their love with him or her have great courage. Our platform will support them along the way. For future parents, it is, first of all, a guide that will help them learn more about adoption, guardianship, how to become a foster family or take on five or more children and become a large foster family, or how to become a foster family. The online platform will help potential parents become closer to their children and prepare themselves for parenthood,

- said Ms. Oksana Zholnovych, Minister of Social Policy.

The platform will promote the right of every child to grow up in a family environment and popularize family-based childcare. At the same time, it will become a step-by-step roadmap for families who want to help orphans and children deprived of parental care.

According to the Coordination Center for the Development of Family Education and Child Care, 14 to 27% of Ukrainians are aware of family-based forms of child care, such as foster care, foster families and large foster families or family-type children's homes. Slightly more - 42% - know about adoption. But only 5% of our society knows about patronage in general.

With the Ukraine for Every Child online platform, we want to change the situation. Our goal is to tell how you can help a child who has been left without parental care for one reason or another right here and now. The more society knows about this, the more opportunities children will have to grow up in a family environment,

- said Iryna Tuliakova, head of the Coordination Center for the Development of Family Education and Child Care.

At the same time, the platform has opened access to a new online course on adoption called "Born with Heart" that will help to understand all aspects of the process. The training is free of charge, but it is an additional resource, not an alternative to the mandatory training that candidates must undergo in accordance with legal requirements.

