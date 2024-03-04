$41.340.03
The Ministry of Social Policy told how they plan to fight corruption in the adoption process

Kyiv • UNN

 • 181320 views

The Minister announced plans to develop a new digitalized and less bureaucratic adoption process in Ukraine.

The Ministry of Social Policy told how they plan to fight corruption in the adoption process

Social Policy Minister Oksana Zholnovych said that a completely new algorithm is being developed to make the adoption process less bureaucratic. The corruption component is planned to be overcome by digitalization. Zholnovych told the UNN journalist about this.

We are currently working on a completely new algorithm that will make the adoption process less bureaucratic for people who would like to adopt into their families. It obviously cannot be completely simplified, because it is a complex process that involves identifying psychological competencies, perhaps other capabilities of parents to become full-fledged parents, realizing that the children they will encounter are often traumatized..

- Zholnovych said.

According to her, the first thing the ministry is doing is expanding the number of training providers so that as many people as possible can be trained and understand whether they are ready to move forward with the adoption process.

Last year, Ukrainians adopted more than 900 children, which is more than in the first year of the war27.01.24, 17:16 • 33831 view

"The second thing we are already doing is to simplify access to children's profiles so that all parents can see which children need adoption in Ukraine from every children's service, even local ones. The rest is a whole new program, a website that we are working on, where the adopter will have a personal account, where he or she will see each of his or her next actions. It will be simple and clear how to move, with special, personalized support," Zholnovych said.

She also said that an information stand is planned for the end of March to disseminate information about the initiatives being implemented.

"At the end of March, we are setting up an information stand so that people can see the information. By the summer, I think we will have more trainings, because we are increasing the number of trainers. By the end of the year, we will probably have fully deployed this platform," Zholnovych added.

When asked how they plan to combat corruption in the adoption process, Zholnovych replied: "Digitalization. When we can see each track, how the adoptive parent's case is progressing, track timelines, and compliance with rights. Also, when everyone has social support, it will certainly reduce the possibility of corrupt influence on these people.

Addendum

The Ministry of Social Policy announced the launch of a unified state online platform on adoption.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Society
Ukraine
