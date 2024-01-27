Last year, Ukrainians adopted more than 900 children, which is more than in the first year of the war

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 69871 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 117712 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122612 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164591 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165136 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267444 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176824 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166832 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148603 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237569 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100359 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 64013 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 35832 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 32502 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 45893 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267446 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237571 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222906 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248365 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234523 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 117716 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100339 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100774 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117268 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117913 views
Actual
Last year, Ukrainians adopted more than 900 children, which is more than in the first year of the war

Last year, Ukrainians adopted more than 900 children, which is more than in the first year of the war

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33702 views

In 2023, 925 Ukrainian children were adopted, which exceeded the figure for 2022. The number of adoptions decreased at the beginning of the war, but recovered in the second half of 2022. However, the total number of adoptions is still low compared to the number of orphans in need of a family.

In 2023, 925 Ukrainians were adopted from orphanages, which is more than the number of children adopted in 2022. The head of the National Social Service Vasyl Lutsyk said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

During the first year of active war, the number of adoptions decreased, but in fact, the second half of 2022 gave us some dynamics. If in the whole of 2022 we adopted 752 children, in 2023 we see a positive trend: by the end of the year, 925 children were adopted

- Vasyl Lutsyk said.

Details

According to him, based on the total number of orphans or children deprived of parental care, not many children have found families. However, he added that the positive dynamics indicate that even during the war, the right of a child to be brought up in a family is ensured.

He also reminded that international adoption has been suspended since the beginning of the war. This is due to the fact that while the war is on, Ukraine cannot fully verify all the data about the foreigner's identity. Therefore, there are only a few exceptions when a foreigner can adopt a Ukrainian child. For example, a child can be adopted by a relative of the child's, or he or she is married to a person with Ukrainian citizenship. Also, if a child adopted by a foreigner before the full-scale war has an unadopted brother or sister.

Recall

On January 6, it was reported that since the beginning of the full-scale Russian aggression, about 8.5 thousand Ukrainian children have been left without parental care, and more than 1.5 thousand children have become orphans.

More than 19 thousand Ukrainian children are still in Russian captivity - Zelenskaya25.01.24, 17:21 • 23522 views

Anna Onishchenko

Anna Onishchenko

Society

Contact us about advertising