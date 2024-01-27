Last year, Ukrainians adopted more than 900 children, which is more than in the first year of the war

In 2023, 925 Ukrainians were adopted from orphanages, which is more than the number of children adopted in 2022. The head of the National Social Service Vasyl Lutsyk said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

During the first year of active war, the number of adoptions decreased, but in fact, the second half of 2022 gave us some dynamics. If in the whole of 2022 we adopted 752 children, in 2023 we see a positive trend: by the end of the year, 925 children were adopted - Vasyl Lutsyk said.

According to him, based on the total number of orphans or children deprived of parental care, not many children have found families. However, he added that the positive dynamics indicate that even during the war, the right of a child to be brought up in a family is ensured.

He also reminded that international adoption has been suspended since the beginning of the war. This is due to the fact that while the war is on, Ukraine cannot fully verify all the data about the foreigner's identity. Therefore, there are only a few exceptions when a foreigner can adopt a Ukrainian child. For example, a child can be adopted by a relative of the child's, or he or she is married to a person with Ukrainian citizenship. Also, if a child adopted by a foreigner before the full-scale war has an unadopted brother or sister.

On January 6, it was reported that since the beginning of the full-scale Russian aggression, about 8.5 thousand Ukrainian children have been left without parental care, and more than 1.5 thousand children have become orphans.

