More than 19 thousand Ukrainian children are still in Russian captivity - Zelenskaya

Ukraine managed to return 388 children from Russian captivity. However, more than 19 thousand Ukrainian children are still hostages of the Russian regime. This was stated by First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenskaya at a meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe dedicated to Ukrainian children, informs UNN with reference to the president's website.

So far, 388 children have been returned. In total, there are more than 19 thousand children in Russian captivity. At this rate, it will take 50 years for them to return - noted the president's wife.

The first lady thanked the countries that help Ukraine with the return of children, noting the steps taken by the international community this year. However, she stressed that more decisive actions are needed.

The other day, a Russian dictator ordered the abducted Ukrainian children to be granted Russian citizenship. We need to move faster. In fact, we don't have 50 years to save children. Even a year is too much for a abducted child," Zelenskaya said.

Today, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe unanimously adopted resolution "the situation of Ukrainian children". She calls on Russia and Belarus to immediately stop the deportation and forced relocation of children, as well as to recognize the deportation of Ukrainian children by the Russian Federation as genocide by pace member countries.