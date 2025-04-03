New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time
Kyiv • UNN
A new trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" has been released, where Scarlett Johansson will appear in the franchise for the first time. The actress has long dreamed of starring in the legendary film.
The premiere of the film "Jurassic World: Rebirth" will take place on July 2, 2025. A new trailer for the franchise reboot debuted at CinemaCon on Wednesday as part of Universal's presentation to theater owners. It will star Scarlett Johansson, who shared that playing in the legendary film was her dream for 15 years.
This is reported by UNN with reference to Variety.
Details
The new part of the legendary film takes place five years after the events in "Jurassic World Dominion" in 2022. Dinosaurs are trying to survive due to environmental changes. Several creatures can still be found on the island where the research center for Jurassic Park was once located.
Despite the high probability of being torn to pieces by velociraptors, a team of scientists embarks on a top-secret mission to try to extract dinosaur DNA that can be used to make life-saving drugs.
The trailer shows a dramatic attempt to steal quetzalcoatlus eggs, which ends in a swift race with lizards. A mosasaur's attempt to overturn a boat of researchers and their armed guides.
The film also showed a mutated dinosaur that looks like a fire-breathing T-Rex.
“Iron Fist” may reappear on screens: MCU is considering the return of Marvel heroes from Netflix02.04.25, 15:49 • 145033 views
The film is directed by Gareth Edwards ("Godzilla" and "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story") is not familiar with the franchise. He worked on a script by David Kepp, who wrote the script for "Jurassic Park" in 1993, the film that started it all and its 1997 sequel "The Lost World". Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaze, David Yakono and Ed Skrein also joined the work on the new film.
Scarlett Johansson's long-awaited role
At the film premiere, Scarlett Johansson said that she is a big fan of the film and has long dreamed of playing in the franchise.
Starring in a "Jurassic Period" film has been a lifelong dream. For the past 15 years, I've been reaching out and saying I'm free, I'm here
In response, director Gareth Edwards joked: "She's too expensive."
The actress shared that this time she turned directly to Steven Spielberg, the director of the first film and the godfather of the franchise.
I told him I would play any role, even if I got eaten in the first five minutes
"Spoiler," Edwards noted.
We will remind
Earlier, UNN wrote that Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson said that she spent years forwarding reports about new "Jurassic Park" films to her agents, because she desperately wanted to join this long-running franchise.
I was really crazy about this movie, and I slept in a "Jurassic Park" tent in my bedroom, which I shared with my sister for a year