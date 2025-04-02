“Iron Fist” may reappear on screens: MCU is considering the return of Marvel heroes from Netflix

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 10665 views

Exclusive
03:18 PM • 98327 views

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 162553 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 102739 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 339038 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 171847 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 143783 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 195810 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124329 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108067 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 133517 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 43504 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 154736 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 33960 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

03:43 PM • 79808 views
Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 154969 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

04:23 PM • 19212 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

03:47 PM • 21075 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 34150 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 43688 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 133693 views
“Iron Fist” may reappear on screens: MCU is considering the return of Marvel heroes from Netflix

Kyiv • UNN

 • 145046 views

Marvel is considering bringing back Netflix heroes, including Iron Fist. Finn Jones is ready to play Danny Rand again and prove the critics wrong.

“Iron Fist” may reappear on screens: MCU is considering the return of Marvel heroes from Netflix

According to the contract, the characters of the Marvel series from Netflix were not to appear on screens after the end of the series for two years. Recently, "Daredevil" Charlie Cox officially became part of the Marvel cinematic universe. And a month later, the head of streaming and television at Marvel Studios announced that he was considering the return of other heroes as well. In particular, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Variety.

Details

The Netflix Marvel Originals series began with the release of "Daredevil" in April 2015. This was followed by three other superhero shows, as well as "The Defenders" in 2017. All Netflix-Marvel series were canceled in 2018 and 2019 ahead of the launch of Disney+ in November 2019.

The contract prohibited Marvel shows and characters from Netflix from appearing in any non-Netflix series or films for at least two years after each series was cancelled.

Return of Marvel characters from Netflix to the screens

In January, "Daredevil" Charlie Cox officially became part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And in February, Marvel Studios streaming and television chief Brad Winderbaum made a splash by telling Entertainment Weekly that the MCU is "exploring" the possibility of bringing back other Netflix heroes besides Cox.

Among them were named Kristen Ritter's Jessica Jones, Mike Colter's Luke Cage, and Finn Jones' Iron Fist.

It's so exciting to be able to play in this sandbox. Obviously, we don't have unlimited resources for storytelling like in comics. It deals with actors, time and the huge scale of production to build a cinematic universe. But I can just say that with all these variables taken into account, it's definitely something that's extremely exciting creatively.

- Winderbaum commented last month to Entertainment Weekly on the decision to add more Netflix heroes to the MCU.

Iron Fist starring Finn

Jones will reappear on screensFinn Jones played Danny Rand (aka "Iron Fist") in two seasons of "Iron Fist" on Netflix, and also played the superhero in "Luke Cage" and "The Defenders".

At the time, critics and fans considered Jones' series to be the worst of the Marvel series from Netflix, which also included "Daredevil" and "Jessica Jones". However, the actor recently appeared at the LaConve anime conference in Mexico and stated that fans "want to see" his return as Iron Fist in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

I am well aware of the criticism of the character and my role in it. My response to that is, "Give me a fucking chance, man. I'm here and ready. I want to prove people wrong. So I would like that to happen

- Jones said. 

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that the fourth part of the Spider-Man saga with Tom Holland in the lead role has received the official title "Spider-Man: Brand New Day". The premiere is scheduled for July 31, 2026, and filming will begin this summer.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

