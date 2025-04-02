“Iron Fist” may reappear on screens: MCU is considering the return of Marvel heroes from Netflix
Marvel is considering bringing back Netflix heroes, including Iron Fist. Finn Jones is ready to play Danny Rand again and prove the critics wrong.
According to the contract, the characters of the Marvel series from Netflix were not to appear on screens after the end of the series for two years. Recently, "Daredevil" Charlie Cox officially became part of the Marvel cinematic universe. And a month later, the head of streaming and television at Marvel Studios announced that he was considering the return of other heroes as well. In particular, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist.
The Netflix Marvel Originals series began with the release of "Daredevil" in April 2015. This was followed by three other superhero shows, as well as "The Defenders" in 2017. All Netflix-Marvel series were canceled in 2018 and 2019 ahead of the launch of Disney+ in November 2019.
The contract prohibited Marvel shows and characters from Netflix from appearing in any non-Netflix series or films for at least two years after each series was cancelled.
Return of Marvel characters from Netflix to the screens
In January, "Daredevil" Charlie Cox officially became part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And in February, Marvel Studios streaming and television chief Brad Winderbaum made a splash by telling Entertainment Weekly that the MCU is "exploring" the possibility of bringing back other Netflix heroes besides Cox.
Among them were named Kristen Ritter's Jessica Jones, Mike Colter's Luke Cage, and Finn Jones' Iron Fist.
It's so exciting to be able to play in this sandbox. Obviously, we don't have unlimited resources for storytelling like in comics. It deals with actors, time and the huge scale of production to build a cinematic universe. But I can just say that with all these variables taken into account, it's definitely something that's extremely exciting creatively.
Iron Fist starring Finn
Jones will reappear on screensFinn Jones played Danny Rand (aka "Iron Fist") in two seasons of "Iron Fist" on Netflix, and also played the superhero in "Luke Cage" and "The Defenders".
At the time, critics and fans considered Jones' series to be the worst of the Marvel series from Netflix, which also included "Daredevil" and "Jessica Jones". However, the actor recently appeared at the LaConve anime conference in Mexico and stated that fans "want to see" his return as Iron Fist in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
I am well aware of the criticism of the character and my role in it. My response to that is, "Give me a fucking chance, man. I'm here and ready. I want to prove people wrong. So I would like that to happen
Earlier, UNN wrote that the fourth part of the Spider-Man saga with Tom Holland in the lead role has received the official title "Spider-Man: Brand New Day". The premiere is scheduled for July 31, 2026, and filming will begin this summer.