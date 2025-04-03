Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 10378 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
03:18 PM • 97950 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 162247 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 102571 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 338840 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 171756 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 143715 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 195783 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124291 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108058 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+9°
1 m/s
64 %
753 mm
Clear, no precipitation is expected for the next 2 hours
Popular news

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 133254 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 43242 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 154406 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 33697 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

03:43 PM • 79449 views
Publications

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 10383 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

03:43 PM • 79804 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

03:18 PM • 97958 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 162256 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 154731 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Giorgia Meloni

Andrii Sybiha

Alexander Stubb

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

France

Germany

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

04:23 PM • 19162 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

03:47 PM • 21029 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 33958 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 43500 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 133513 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

The Guardian

YouTube

The Washington Post

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 195520 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies according to European MiCA standards. This will lead to licensing, transparency and new requirements for business, as well as changes for ordinary Ukrainians.

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine is preparing for a systemic transformation of the digital asset market. The National Bank presented the concept of state control of the cryptocurrency market, which is based on European MiCA (Markets in Crypto-Assets) standards. The document was also submitted to the International Monetary Fund for review, which indicates the seriousness of the Ukrainian authorities' intentions to legalize cryptocurrencies. UNN asked fintech expert and co-founder of the first fintech ecosystem in Ukraine, Concord Fintech Solutions, Olena Sosiedka, what these changes mean for business, the state and Ukrainians.

Two regulators will work 

The essence of the model that is proposed to be introduced in Ukraine is a two-level regulation of the crypto market. On the one hand, the National Securities and Stock Market Commission (NSSMC) will regulate all transactions with tokens. Its functions will include licensing, control over issuance, and verification of the activities of companies working with blockchain solutions.

On the other hand, the National Bank of Ukraine will be responsible for the circulation of electronic money and transactions for the exchange of cryptocurrencies for the national currency. Also, it is the National Bank that will set the requirements for financial monitoring of crypto transactions.

The model of dividing regulatory powers between the National Securities and Stock Market Commission and the NBU is a European standard. It allows for a clear separation of responsibilities and ensures a systematic approach to market regulation. We will finally move away from chaos and start moving towards clear, transparent rules of the game

- said Olena Sosiedka.

Licenses, transparency and new requirements

After the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine, companies working with digital assets will be required to obtain licenses, disclose information about owners and ultimate beneficiaries, and report on the volume of their transactions.

In particular, licensing of companies that issue tokens or provide crypto services will be mandatory.

In addition, according to the fintech expert, KYC/AML standards will be introduced, i.e. mandatory verification of users and financial monitoring of transactions with digital assets.

Companies will also have to report on the ultimate beneficiaries and the volume of their assets.

Fiscal control and taxation will be introduced for crypto market players.

"For business, this will be a painful but necessary transition. Instead of working "at their own risk", companies will have the right to work openly, under the protection of the state. They will also have the opportunity to enter international markets," explained Olena Sosiedka.

Users will have more rights and more obligations

Enshrining the status of cryptocurrencies in Ukrainian legislation will change the rules of the game not only for businesses but also for ordinary Ukrainians who store assets in crypto or use it for payments, the fintech expert believes.

For example, the legalization of cryptocurrencies will allow to officially declare digital assets, transfer them by inheritance, and use them in civil law contracts.

At the same time, profits from trading crypto, its sales or exchange for hryvnia will be taxed. Currently, the tax rate is still being discussed, but the trend is obvious - shadow operations will cease.

After the legislative consolidation of the status of cryptocurrencies, their exchange for hryvnia will be possible only through verified platforms. P2P transactions without personal identification are likely to be prohibited or restricted, predicts Olena Sosiedka.

In parallel with restrictions and taxation, users' rights will become more protected. Official platforms will be required to provide customer support, insure risks and be responsible to the regulator.

"Users will be more confident in cryptocurrency as an asset. But in parallel, they will have new responsibilities - declaration, tax payment, verification. This is the price of a civilized market," says Olena Sosiedka.

Forecasts for 2025-2026

After the launch of the new regulatory system, the market expects a serious update, the fintech expert believes.

In particular, Olena Sosiedka predicts a rapid increase in the number of licensed companies. Most serious crypto market players will obtain Ukrainian or European licenses and start working openly.

As a result, the shadow turnover of digital assets will decrease. Anonymous transactions will lose relevance due to control by regulators and the impossibility of officially converting profits into fiat, i.e. into currencies that are a legally established means of payment.

The fintech expert does not rule out that Ukrainian banks will start creating their own digital products. We are talking, for example, about creating opportunities for users to store crypto, exchange it, or introduce tokenized securities.

After the legalization of crypto, a tokenized hryvnia will no longer be a fantasy. With the growing interest in CBDC (central bank digital currency - ed.), Ukraine may become one of the pioneers in launching a hryvnia stablecoin that will be officially backed

- says Olena Sosiedka.

A chance to take advantage of

Ukraine currently has a unique chance to lay the foundation for a full-fledged, transparent crypto ecosystem oriented towards European standards.

"Those companies that are already preparing for the new rules will benefit the most. And the state will receive a new source of income in the form of taxes, investments and technological breakthrough," said Olena Sosiedka.

In the near future, we may witness a radical transformation of the financial market in Ukraine. The gray crypto market with minimal responsibility may change to a regulated space with clear rights, obligations and guarantees. And this is the case when all its players can win: business, the state and consumers.

Let us remind you

In February, it was reported that a virtual banknote will soon be legal in Ukraine. The head of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission, Ruslan Magomedov, told UNN correspondent that the bill has already been sufficiently processed and can and should be adopted by the deputies of the Verkhovna Rada. The purpose of legalization is to launch the virtual asset market.

The head of the subcommittee on the functioning of payment and information systems and the prevention of legalization (laundering) of proceeds of crime, Olga Vasilevska-Smagliuk, said that the Verkhovna Rada plans to adopt a bill on taxation of crypto assets by the end of this year. This will allow tracking transactions with cryptocurrencies, in accordance with European regulations.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyTechnologiesPublications
Olha Vasylevska-Smahliuk
National Bank of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
Bitcoin
$81,990.90
Золото
$3,127.40
Tesla
$269.16
Brent
$69.97
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Газ TTF
$39.20
Ethereum
$1,786.86