Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 11478 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
03:18 PM • 99429 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 163437 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 103280 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 339692 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 172100 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 143936 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 195864 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124412 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108085 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 134050 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 44061 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 155444 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 34528 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

03:43 PM • 80596 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

04:23 PM • 19342 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

03:47 PM • 21210 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 34744 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 44278 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 134254 views
Starlink

Shahed-136

The Guardian

YouTube

The Washington Post

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Kyiv • UNN

 • 107961 views

"Bukovyna", "Shakhtar", "Dynamo" and "Polissya" made it to the 1/2 of the Ukrainian Cup. The draw for the semi-finals will take place on April 3, the basic day for the matches is April 23.

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Today, April 2, all four participants of the 1/2 finals of the Ukrainian Football Cup have been determined. "Bukovyna", "Shakhtar", "Dynamo" and "Polissya" reached the semi-finals, and "Victoria", "Oleksandriya", "Rukh" and "Veres" left the tournament, writes UNN.

Details

The quarter-final stage of the Ukrainian Cup started with the match between "Bukovyna" and "Victoria" on Tuesday, April 1, in Cherkasy. "Bukovyna" managed to take the lead thanks to Ivan Tyshchenko's goal already in the 4th minute of the match. "Victoria" equalized the score after the break - "Bukovyna" defender Dmytro Shynkarenko cut the ball into his own goal.

However, at the very end of the match, "Bukovyna" defender Mykyta Bezuglyi put his team not only ahead, but also in the semi-finals of the tournament - 2:1. It should be noted that this is only the 8th time in the history of the tournament that a team from the First League has reached the semi-finals.

The remaining matches started today, April 2. At 14:00 at the Nika Stadium in Oleksandriya, Kirovohrad region, the local "Oleksandriya" met with "Shakhtar" Donetsk. The fate of the match was decided by only one goal of Donetsk winger Kevin in overtime - after a free kick, Sudakov passed to Kevin on the flank, who was unattended, broke into the penalty area and hit the far "nine" with a curving shot - 1:0 and the "miners" go further.

The final matches started at 18:00, in which "Rukh" Lviv met with "Dynamo" Kyiv for the second time in 4 days at home, as well as in Rivne, where "Polissya" came to the local "Veres".

In the match "Rukh" - "Dynamo", the spectators also did not see many goals - at the end of the first half, "Dynamo" ran into a counterattack, Guerrero on the flank passed to Pikhalyonok in the center, the midfielder broke into the penalty area, removed the defender on the feint, and rolled into the far lower corner of the goal - 1:0 in favor of "Dynamo". This result remained on the scoreboard.

There was quite a funny episode in the match when "Dynamo" defender Maksym Dyachuk, knocking out the ball, hit the steward's leg. You can read what the steward said about it on his lips.

In the match "Veres" - "Polissya", the fate of the match was also decided by a single goal of the "wolves" forward, as in the match "Oleksandriya" - "Shakhtar", in extra time - Oleksandr Nazarenko made a cross to the penalty area exactly to the leg of forward Batista, who broke away from the defender, and accurately shot into the lower corner of the "Veres" goal - 1:0. "Polissya" goes further, and "Veres" leaves the tournament.

The match was also remembered by the spectators for the pushing, which almost ended in a fight. "Veres" midfielder Dmytro Hodya held Nazarenko's hands, which the latter did not like. Nazarenko pushed his offender in the back, which caused a "disturbance" on the field, which was calmed down in two minutes.

The draw for the 1/2 finals of the 2024/2025 season tournament will take place tomorrow, April 3 (starting at 14:00). The basic day for the semi-finals is April 23.

Let us remind you

The football club "Real Madrid" will fight for the main trophy of the Spanish Cup 2024/2025 against "Barcelona" or "Atletico" on April 26 at the La Cartuja stadium - before that there was a match with "Real Sociedad".

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
FC Shakhtar Donetsk
FC Dynamo Kyiv
Alexandria
