Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Today, April 2, all four participants of the 1/2 finals of the Ukrainian Football Cup have been determined. "Bukovyna", "Shakhtar", "Dynamo" and "Polissya" reached the semi-finals, and "Victoria", "Oleksandriya", "Rukh" and "Veres" left the tournament, writes UNN.

Details

The quarter-final stage of the Ukrainian Cup started with the match between "Bukovyna" and "Victoria" on Tuesday, April 1, in Cherkasy. "Bukovyna" managed to take the lead thanks to Ivan Tyshchenko's goal already in the 4th minute of the match. "Victoria" equalized the score after the break - "Bukovyna" defender Dmytro Shynkarenko cut the ball into his own goal.

However, at the very end of the match, "Bukovyna" defender Mykyta Bezuglyi put his team not only ahead, but also in the semi-finals of the tournament - 2:1. It should be noted that this is only the 8th time in the history of the tournament that a team from the First League has reached the semi-finals.

The remaining matches started today, April 2. At 14:00 at the Nika Stadium in Oleksandriya, Kirovohrad region, the local "Oleksandriya" met with "Shakhtar" Donetsk. The fate of the match was decided by only one goal of Donetsk winger Kevin in overtime - after a free kick, Sudakov passed to Kevin on the flank, who was unattended, broke into the penalty area and hit the far "nine" with a curving shot - 1:0 and the "miners" go further.

The final matches started at 18:00, in which "Rukh" Lviv met with "Dynamo" Kyiv for the second time in 4 days at home, as well as in Rivne, where "Polissya" came to the local "Veres".

In the match "Rukh" - "Dynamo", the spectators also did not see many goals - at the end of the first half, "Dynamo" ran into a counterattack, Guerrero on the flank passed to Pikhalyonok in the center, the midfielder broke into the penalty area, removed the defender on the feint, and rolled into the far lower corner of the goal - 1:0 in favor of "Dynamo". This result remained on the scoreboard.

There was quite a funny episode in the match when "Dynamo" defender Maksym Dyachuk, knocking out the ball, hit the steward's leg. You can read what the steward said about it on his lips.

In the match "Veres" - "Polissya", the fate of the match was also decided by a single goal of the "wolves" forward, as in the match "Oleksandriya" - "Shakhtar", in extra time - Oleksandr Nazarenko made a cross to the penalty area exactly to the leg of forward Batista, who broke away from the defender, and accurately shot into the lower corner of the "Veres" goal - 1:0. "Polissya" goes further, and "Veres" leaves the tournament.

The match was also remembered by the spectators for the pushing, which almost ended in a fight. "Veres" midfielder Dmytro Hodya held Nazarenko's hands, which the latter did not like. Nazarenko pushed his offender in the back, which caused a "disturbance" on the field, which was calmed down in two minutes.

The draw for the 1/2 finals of the 2024/2025 season tournament will take place tomorrow, April 3 (starting at 14:00). The basic day for the semi-finals is April 23.

Let us remind you

The football club "Real Madrid" will fight for the main trophy of the Spanish Cup 2024/2025 against "Barcelona" or "Atletico" on April 26 at the La Cartuja stadium - before that there was a match with "Real Sociedad".