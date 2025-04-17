Kolyadenko admitted that he has not had intimacy for 19 years

The Ukrainian choreographer and showman explained that after the relationship with Iryna Bilyk, he could not find a new partner and had no intimacy with women for about 19 years. The artist reported in an interview with Maria Yefrosinina, UNN writes.

Details

The artist shared that there were two "fatal" women in his life: Iryna Bilyk and Olena Kolyadenko, whom the showman was married to before Bilyk. In an interview, he said that he often dreams of his ex-wife and their son Pylyp. In these dreams, they are together, walking, rehearsing.

This is my family. Both Pylyp and Olena. We haven't lived together for many years, we are divorced, but some kind of love, it was, is and will be. And I think it's normal - he said.

Regarding the affair with Iryna Bilyk, Kolyadenko shared that both the relationship and their breakup were extremely turbulent. After the couple broke up, they avoided communication with each other for five years. Over time, the artists came to a friendly relationship and continue to call each other periodically.

I loved her, love her and will love her. She will never put a stop to it, and I will never put it. We made the point that we cannot live together, I wish she had a new husband, that he was rich. She is a hard worker, works a lot, it is very difficult for her. We agreed that I also want to start a new life - Kolyadenko shared.

The showman emphasized that he is a very devoted and at the same time constrained person and it is difficult for him to find new love. Kolyadenko admitted that after the affair with the artist, he had no more relationships.

I'm tired of being an onanist. I want love, but I understand that I don't have time for love now, I have work. This is my love. But when you arrive at the hotel, you want love. I never told anyone this – I haven't had a woman since Bilyk. At all. I didn't have a woman. I had no relationship. I couldn't - he said in the studio.

He also added that recently he "bought love for money" and felt relief.

And just a month ago I bought love for money. Well, sex. There was a fee per hour, we had it all for 45 minutes. Guess my reaction, it's been 19 years. Can you imagine what was there for those 45 minutes. How happy I was - the artist shares intimate details.

However, the choreographer believes that he will still meet his true soulmate and hinted that tarot cards advise him to "wait a little" for the star's personal life to take shape. Dmytro himself said that he really wants to create real close and spiritual relationships. He wants to make someone coffee in the morning, cook breakfast, worry, fall asleep and wake up together.

When I am with a person, I will be with them all my life. I am a devoted person and I really believe in love and affection, in family. This is work. You need to come up with something new, respect the person - he says.

Additionally

Now the showman works in the theater and feels at home. During the pandemic, his ex-wife Olena Kolyadenko invited him to take part in the play "closet", to which the artist immediately agreed, which is how a new stage in the artist's life began. In an interview, he shared that he had dreamed about it since he was six years old.

