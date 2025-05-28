General Staff confirmed the hitting of important objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Moscow region and the Ivanovo region

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of important facilities of the military-industrial complex of the Russian occupiers - JSC "Angstrem", JSC "Kronshtadt" in the Moscow region, the SBU separately hit the "Raduga" plant there, and the day before, the plant in the Ivanovo region of the Russian Federation was hit, the General Staff reported, writes UNN.

Units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine inflicted fire damage on JSC "Kronshtadt", located in Dubna, Moscow region - reported in the General Staff.

In the area of the enterprise, as indicated, there was intensive work of the enemy's air defense, the destruction of the object was confirmed. The joint-stock company specializes in unmanned aerial systems. Here, in particular, UAVs "Orion", "Inokhodets", "Molniya", "Grom", "Termit", "Helios", "Sirius", ground control systems are manufactured, the General Staff noted.

In the same locality, as part of a single plan, SBU units separately hit the Raduga plant - the General Staff said in a statement.

It, as indicated, manufactures cruise missiles of various classes: "air-to-air", "air-to-ground", "ground-to-ground". Among the products of the Kh-101/555, Kh-69, Kh-59MK plant, with which the Russian Federation terrorizes the population and strikes at civilian objects in Ukraine.

Also tonight, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit JSC "Angstrem" in the Moscow region of the Russian Federation. A hit was recorded in the target area - stated in the General Staff.

The company, as noted, develops and manufactures microelectronic component base, which is widely used by enterprises of the military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation.

In addition, the day before, the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked the Dmitrievsky plant in the Ivanovo region of the Russian Federation. Explosions were recorded on the territory of the plant - the General Staff said in a statement.

The company, according to the General Staff, produces organic chemicals - components of explosives and gunpowder, as well as additives to rocket and aviation fuel. It supplies products to a number of other enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex.

"The joint combat work of all components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine on important enemy objects that are involved in ensuring the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our state continues. To be continued... Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized in the General Staff.