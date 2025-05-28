$41.680.11
"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment
"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

General Staff confirmed the hitting of important objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Moscow region and the Ivanovo region

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Drone attack on Moscow: Technopark is on fire, "no serious damage or casualties"

There are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas, the threat from the Mediterranean remains - Navy

Trump plans to revive nuclear energy in the US: a number of decrees have been signed

In the Sumy direction, the Russians are accumulating 50,000 troops - Zelenskyy

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

Oleh Syniehubov

Friedrich Merz

Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Lindsey Graham

White House

Kharkiv Oblast

Kyiv

Kursk Oblast

Sweden

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Kh-59

Kalibr (missile family)

Iron dome

General Staff confirmed the hitting of important objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Moscow region and the Ivanovo region

Kyiv • UNN

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the hitting of a number of important objects of the military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation, including JSC "Kronshtadt", the "Raduga" plant and JSC "Angstrem", as well as a plant in the Ivanovo region.

General Staff confirmed the hitting of important objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Moscow region and the Ivanovo region

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of important facilities of the military-industrial complex of the Russian occupiers - JSC "Angstrem", JSC "Kronshtadt" in the Moscow region, the SBU separately hit the "Raduga" plant there, and the day before, the plant in the Ivanovo region of the Russian Federation was hit, the General Staff reported, writes UNN.

Units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine inflicted fire damage on JSC "Kronshtadt", located in Dubna, Moscow region

- reported in the General Staff.

In the area of the enterprise, as indicated, there was intensive work of the enemy's air defense, the destruction of the object was confirmed. The joint-stock company specializes in unmanned aerial systems. Here, in particular, UAVs "Orion", "Inokhodets", "Molniya", "Grom", "Termit", "Helios", "Sirius", ground control systems are manufactured, the General Staff noted.

In the same locality, as part of a single plan, SBU units separately hit the Raduga plant

- the General Staff said in a statement.

It, as indicated, manufactures cruise missiles of various classes: "air-to-air", "air-to-ground", "ground-to-ground". Among the products of the Kh-101/555, Kh-69, Kh-59MK plant, with which the Russian Federation terrorizes the population and strikes at civilian objects in Ukraine.

Also tonight, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit JSC "Angstrem" in the Moscow region of the Russian Federation. A hit was recorded in the target area

- stated in the General Staff.

The company, as noted, develops and manufactures microelectronic component base, which is widely used by enterprises of the military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation.

In addition, the day before, the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked the Dmitrievsky plant in the Ivanovo region of the Russian Federation. Explosions were recorded on the territory of the plant

- the General Staff said in a statement.

The company, according to the General Staff, produces organic chemicals - components of explosives and gunpowder, as well as additives to rocket and aviation fuel. It supplies products to a number of other enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex.

"The joint combat work of all components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine on important enemy objects that are involved in ensuring the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our state continues. To be continued... Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized in the General Staff.

Julia Shramko

War
Kh-101
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kh-59
Ukraine
