In the Sumy direction, the Russians are accumulating 50,000 troops - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian invaders are trying to accumulate at least 50,000 personnel in the Sumy direction, but they are not succeeding to the extent they want due to the operations of the Defense Forces. He said this at a meeting with journalists, reports "Suspilne", writes UNN.

They are also accumulating troops in the Sumy direction now. More than 50 thousand. We understand. But we have successes there - said the President.

Details

The head of state added that "they were unable to make the accumulation of troops in the Sumy direction, which they were preparing from the Kursk direction, due to our appropriate actions." "As in the Pokrovsky direction, in Kostiantynivka, we had problems, but there were successful battles. Over the past two days, we have pushed them back 4 kilometers in Kostiantynivka. That is, they cannot completely withdraw all their troops from the Pokrovsky direction. Just as they could not transfer all the troops to the Pokrovsky direction to seize Pokrovsk. We took appropriate steps in the Kursk region," the President noted.

Addition

Vadym Mysnyk, spokesman for the "Siversk" operational-tactical group, previously reported that Russian invaders have certain accumulations of troops on the territory of the Kursk region in the Russian Federation and are trying to expand the zone of active hostilities. Ukrainian soldiers are destroying the enemy as much as possible and preventing them from advancing deep into the territory of Ukraine.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin organized a meeting with officials of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation to coordinate plans to seize the Ukrainian city of Sumy and annex the Sumy region.