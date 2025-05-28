In the Sumy direction, the Russians are accumulating 50,000 troops - Zelenskyy

$41.680.11
Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"
Exclusive
07:55 AM • 1664 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
06:00 AM • 9100 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

05:00 AM • 19928 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 89458 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM • 91962 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
May 27, 08:04 AM • 98756 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 152367 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 227003 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 187362 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 186349 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Popular news

Kyiv insists on extending temporary protection for Ukrainians in the EU until a lasting peace is achieved

May 27, 11:29 PM • 13329 views

"Reckless comment": Kellogg reacted to Medvedev's threats of World War III

May 28, 01:07 AM • 4790 views

A court has sentenced a Russian serviceman who stole cars from residents of Kyiv region and took them to Belarus

May 28, 01:38 AM • 14254 views

Trump announced the price for Canada's participation in the anti-missile "Golden Dome" and named the condition for free protection

May 28, 02:09 AM • 13917 views

Record number of Americans apply for British citizenship

02:42 AM • 11444 views
Publications

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

05:00 AM • 19928 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 77005 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 84134 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM • 89458 views

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM • 193433 views
UNN Lite

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 20749 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 28252 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 98153 views

American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners

May 27, 08:52 AM • 99547 views

Marvel is preparing a new spin-off of "WandaVision": the first names from the cast have become known

May 27, 07:08 AM • 96556 views
In the Sumy direction, the Russians are accumulating 50,000 troops - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 462 views

Russian forces are trying to accumulate 50,000 soldiers in the Sumy direction, but the operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are hindering them. Ukrainian military pushed the enemy back 4 km near Kostyantynivka.

In the Sumy direction, the Russians are accumulating 50,000 troops - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian invaders are trying to accumulate at least 50,000 personnel in the Sumy direction, but they are not succeeding to the extent they want due to the operations of the Defense Forces. He said this at a meeting with journalists, reports "Suspilne", writes UNN.

They are also accumulating troops in the Sumy direction now. More than 50 thousand. We understand. But we have successes there

- said the President.

Details

The head of state added that "they were unable to make the accumulation of troops in the Sumy direction, which they were preparing from the Kursk direction, due to our appropriate actions." "As in the Pokrovsky direction, in Kostiantynivka, we had problems, but there were successful battles. Over the past two days, we have pushed them back 4 kilometers in Kostiantynivka. That is, they cannot completely withdraw all their troops from the Pokrovsky direction. Just as they could not transfer all the troops to the Pokrovsky direction to seize Pokrovsk. We took appropriate steps in the Kursk region," the President noted.

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy15.05.25, 18:19 • 163443 views

Addition

Vadym Mysnyk, spokesman for the "Siversk" operational-tactical group, previously reported that Russian invaders have certain accumulations of troops on the territory of the Kursk region in the Russian Federation and are trying to expand the zone of active hostilities. Ukrainian soldiers are destroying the enemy as much as possible and preventing them from advancing deep into the territory of Ukraine.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin organized a meeting with officials of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation to coordinate plans to seize the Ukrainian city of Sumy and annex the Sumy region.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPolitics
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
