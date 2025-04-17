A commemorative coin resembling a pysanka appeared in Ukrainian circulation before Easter

From April 17, Ukraine has a new commemorative coin "Easter Joy. Easter egg", which has the shape of a decorated attribute of Easter holidays with traditional symbols.

Details

For the first time in the history of its numismatic program, the NBU has issued a commemorative coin in the form of an Easter egg.



From today, the commemorative coin "Easter Joy. Easter egg" is in circulation. - writes the NBU.

The press service told about the circulation, design and details of the coin

The coin is made of 999 silver, and the mass of precious metal is 31.1 g. As noted, "Easter Joy. Easter egg" is decorated with enamel and local gilding. The face value of the coin is 10 hryvnias.

The National Bank also reports that the reverse of the new coin depicts a traditional Easter egg from the Odesa region, known as "Sorokoput" or "Cossack Levadas".

The Easter egg is decorated with complex ornaments, each of which has a deep meaning. - the message says.

On the obverse of the coin, in the center of the composition, there is a stylized tree of life in the form of an oak tree, which is dotted with 12 Easter eggs depicting ancient symbols of our ancestors.

The design of this unique coin was created by designer Oleksandra Kuchynska. The circulation is up to 15,000 pieces. - the NBU website reports.



How and where to buy the coin "Easter Joy. Easter egg"



According to the NBU's press release, the new coin can be purchased later in the NBU's online store of numismatic products, as well as from distributor banks (their list is available on the NBU website).

