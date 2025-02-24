“Let's keep the line!": NBU issues commemorative coin to mark third anniversary of full-scale invasion

The National Bank of Ukraine has minted a new commemorative coin “Let's Keep the Line!” to mark the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. This was reported by the press service of the NBU, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the coin is dedicated to the invincibility of the Ukrainian military, who selflessly defend their homeland in all the hottest spots of the confrontation, and the unity of all Ukrainians on the way to a just victory.

We have named the new coin “Keep the Line!” - this call is clear and resonates in the heart of every Ukrainian. The war is on, the fight is on. Hundreds of thousands of heroes and heroines are defending Ukraine - not without fear, but with a dignity that few in the world are capable of. Everyone who has the strength supports them in the rear. This is our conscious choice, not an easy one, but the only possible one. After all, there is only one way to influence the course of events - to do everything in our power to make ours a realistic scenario out of dozens of scenarios: a sovereign and independent Ukraine. Forever! - NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyi emphasized.

About the design of the new coin

The obverse of the commemorative coin “Let's keep the line!” depicts Ukrainian defenders joining hands in a collective handshake in a circle of unity. This composition emphasizes cohesion before battle and readiness to defend their homeland. The background schematically depicts the lines of defense and the directions of combat operations, visually reminiscent of a trident.

The reverse of the coin continues the theme of the obverse, depicting soldiers confidently going on the offensive. In the upper part of the coin there is a semicircle with the inscription “Keep the line!” and stylized images of military equipment that represent the strength and power of the Ukrainian army. Behind the soldiers is a reliable rear, represented by the silhouettes of civilians of various professions who work, help and donate every day for the sake of a common victory.

Artist : Andriy Sagach.

Sculptors: Vladimir Atamanchuk, Anatoly Demyanenko.

About the implementation of the new coin

The commemorative coin “Let's Keep the Line!” was put into circulation on February 24, 2025. It has a face value of 5 hryvnias and is made of nickel silver. The mintage is up to 50,000 pieces in souvenir packaging.

The coin will be available for purchase in the NBU's online numismatic shop starting February 25, 2025, as well as from distributor banks (the list of which is available on the NBU's official website).

Recall

