Education of the future: more than 100 modern laboratories will be opened in Ukrainian schools - Fedorov

$41.220.04
46.820.21
ukenru
Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump
06:03 PM • 11485 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 57849 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 57024 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 65945 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

April 17, 01:01 PM • 65426 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 17, 12:16 PM • 59706 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

April 17, 11:35 AM • 52572 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
April 17, 09:48 AM • 55732 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 58002 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from “gray” Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

April 17, 06:17 AM • 77109 views

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+16°
2m/s
54%
Popular news

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

April 17, 12:47 PM • 77018 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 22222 views

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

April 17, 01:35 PM • 62239 views

Macron met with Rubio and Trump's special representative, after talking with Zelenskyy

April 17, 01:51 PM • 11634 views

Goodbye "Kalash", hello Bren 2 "Sich". The Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive new small arms

April 17, 03:11 PM • 14385 views
Publications

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

April 17, 03:30 PM • 57846 views

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

April 17, 01:35 PM • 62249 views

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

April 17, 12:47 PM • 77028 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War
Exclusive

April 17, 05:54 AM • 116438 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 125067 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Marco Rubio

Vitali Klitschko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Scientists have unraveled the mystery of the disappearance of carbonaceous meteorites during their plunge into the Earth's atmosphere

06:27 PM • 3914 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 22233 views

"The Long Lolita Phase": Natalie Portman talks about sexualization in childhood during filming in Hollywood

April 17, 09:32 AM • 26708 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 121606 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 63357 views
Actual

TikTok

9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Telegram

ChatGPT

Education of the future: more than 100 modern laboratories will be opened in Ukrainian schools - Fedorov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8566 views

It is planned to modernize more than 1,500 classrooms by 2026. Great attention is paid to the knowledge of teachers in the exact sciences.

Education of the future: more than 100 modern laboratories will be opened in Ukrainian schools - Fedorov

Modern laboratories, and by 2026 it is planned to renovate about one and a half thousand classrooms. This was announced on his page by the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, reports UNN.

Details

A major education reform has been underway for more than two years with the participation of the Ministry of Education and Science. According to Fedorov, within the framework of this reform, new schools are being built, including underground ones, vocational schools are being renovated, and modern dining rooms, workshops and laboratories are being created.

By 2026, we plan to build or modernize more than 1,500 educational facilities. These are not just renovations, but systemic changes within a unified education transformation strategy that ensures quality and safe learning.

- he said.

New ideas for updating educational spaces, laboratories and workshops were also presented with the participation of the Ministry of Education and Science.

"In 2025, we plan to launch at least 100 modern laboratories," the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation said in a statement.

Great attention is paid to improving the knowledge of teachers in the exact sciences, because they, according to Fedorov, are the basis for the development of many spheres in the country.

Now it is crucial to strengthen students' knowledge of physics, chemistry, biology, geography and mathematics. The need for technical and natural science specialists is already palpable. And after the victory, it will only grow. It is STEM skills that are the basis for engineering solutions, medical breakthroughs, IT products and defense technologies. STEM is not just an area of education, it is an investment in the economy, technology and security of the country.

- Fedorov explains.

He also noted that the speed of these changes affects what knowledge and skills Ukrainians will have in the future.

Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes16.04.25, 13:17 • 59396 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyEducation
Mikhail Fedorov
Ukraine
Brent
$67.65
Bitcoin
$85,070.10
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,328.40
Ethereum
$1,588.85