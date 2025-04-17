Education of the future: more than 100 modern laboratories will be opened in Ukrainian schools - Fedorov

Modern laboratories, and by 2026 it is planned to renovate about one and a half thousand classrooms. This was announced on his page by the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, reports UNN.

Details

A major education reform has been underway for more than two years with the participation of the Ministry of Education and Science. According to Fedorov, within the framework of this reform, new schools are being built, including underground ones, vocational schools are being renovated, and modern dining rooms, workshops and laboratories are being created.

By 2026, we plan to build or modernize more than 1,500 educational facilities. These are not just renovations, but systemic changes within a unified education transformation strategy that ensures quality and safe learning. - he said.

New ideas for updating educational spaces, laboratories and workshops were also presented with the participation of the Ministry of Education and Science.

"In 2025, we plan to launch at least 100 modern laboratories," the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation said in a statement.

Great attention is paid to improving the knowledge of teachers in the exact sciences, because they, according to Fedorov, are the basis for the development of many spheres in the country.

Now it is crucial to strengthen students' knowledge of physics, chemistry, biology, geography and mathematics. The need for technical and natural science specialists is already palpable. And after the victory, it will only grow. It is STEM skills that are the basis for engineering solutions, medical breakthroughs, IT products and defense technologies. STEM is not just an area of education, it is an investment in the economy, technology and security of the country. - Fedorov explains.

He also noted that the speed of these changes affects what knowledge and skills Ukrainians will have in the future.

