Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

An electronic petition to raise teachers' salaries in Ukraine to the level of European countries has gathered the number of votes necessary for consideration. The text of the petition is published on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

The collection of signatures lasted from January 15 of this year. The author of the petition cited several arguments in favor of revising teachers' salaries. Among them is the low level of teachers' salaries compared to the average salary level in Ukraine and other countries, in particular members of the European Union.

The petition also mentions the positive experience of other countries that have the best performance in global education rankings. Teachers there have a high level of salary.

Finally, the author draws attention to the turnover of staff in schools and the overload of Ukrainian teachers. In view of this, the author of the petition emphasizes the need to raise teachers' salaries to the level of European countries - 1000-1500 dollars.

Now the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine must consider the petition and respond to it within ten working days.

