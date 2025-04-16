Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 16784 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 72404 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 39274 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 44592 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 51704 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 93489 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 85434 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35447 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60582 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109452 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 91517 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 53672 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 29739 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 23878 views

Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

10:17 AM • 12197 views
Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

11:16 AM • 72404 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 92072 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 93489 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 85434 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 184860 views
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 54103 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 29875 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 30861 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 32111 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 34373 views
Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9974 views

A petition demanding to raise the salaries of Ukrainian teachers to $1000–1500 has gained the required number of votes. Now the Cabinet of Ministers must consider the appeal within ten days.

Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

An electronic petition to raise teachers' salaries in Ukraine to the level of European countries has gathered the number of votes necessary for consideration. The text of the petition is published on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

The collection of signatures lasted from January 15 of this year. The author of the petition cited several arguments in favor of revising teachers' salaries. Among them is the low level of teachers' salaries compared to the average salary level in Ukraine and other countries, in particular members of the European Union.

The petition also mentions the positive experience of other countries that have the best performance in global education rankings. Teachers there have a high level of salary.

Finally, the author draws attention to the turnover of staff in schools and the overload of Ukrainian teachers. In view of this, the author of the petition emphasizes the need to raise teachers' salaries to the level of European countries - 1000-1500 dollars.

Now the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine must consider the petition and respond to it within ten working days.

Let us remind you

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine reported that primary schools and gymnasiums will not be closed, but the choice of profiles and subjects by students will change.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyEducation
Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine
European Union
Ukraine
