3000 National Guardsmen robbed of UAH 11.5 million: three officials of the NGU military unit received suspicion notices

Law enforcement officers in the Kyiv region exposed a criminal scheme implemented by former officials of one of the military units of the National Guard, who embezzled 11.5 million hryvnias from the financial support of servicemen. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

The criminal scheme was developed and implemented by an accountant, two former heads of the financial department of one of the military units of the National Guard, and six civilians.

As the investigation established, from 2020 to 2024, the suspects, acting in collusion, systematically reduced the amount of monthly financial support for each of the 3,000 National Guardsmen of the unit by 30 - 35 UAH.

The accountant ensured the technical inclusion of the bank details of six third-party civilians in the statements for the payment of financial support. Funds underpaid to servicemen were transferred to their cards. And then the attackers withdrew them in cash and divided them among the participants in the scheme.

And two heads of the financial department of the military unit knew about the scheme and did not obstruct its implementation. The total amount of embezzled funds as a result of the scheme is about UAH 11.5 million.

The defendants in the case have been notified of suspicion, and preventive measures have been applied to all suspects.

They are charged with misappropriation of property by deception, negligent attitude to military service, as well as legalization (laundering) of proceeds of crime (Part 5 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 190, Part 5 of Article 190, Part 2 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).