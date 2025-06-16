A scheme to embezzle almost UAH 4 million during the purchase of shelters was exposed in Odesa region

A criminal group has been exposed in the Odesa region, which appropriated almost 4 million hryvnias during the purchase of protective structures. The scheme involved the director of a concrete company, officials from several enterprises, and representatives of local authorities who ensured the company's victory in tenders and signed documents, despite violations of the quality of shelters. Currently, five participants have been notified of suspicion. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, reports UNN.

The organization of the "scheme" involves the director of a company that specializes in the production and sale of concrete and concrete products. He involved officials from several other companies as accomplices. Representatives of local self-government bodies were also involved in the scheme. The latter contributed to the commercial structure in winning tenders for the purchase of prefabricated civil defense protection structures and signed official documents, knowing about all the nuances of the agreements and the shelters supplied - the statement reads.

Law enforcement officers added that during the conducted comprehensive measures and expert studies, violations of the requirements of State Building Codes and DSTU were revealed, in particular, the use of lower class concrete, the absence of structure reinforcement, and the non-compliance of shelters with protective properties.

In addition, no control tests of the shelters were carried out before delivery and installation, and the existing conclusions were based solely on theoretical studies.

Currently, five defendants have been notified of suspicion. Earlier, the organizer of this scheme and one of the perpetrators had already received suspicion of embezzling over UAH 14 million during the purchase of shelters for educational institutions in the Kyiv region - added the National Police.

