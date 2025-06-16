$41.450.04
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
01:59 PM • 17456 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
12:56 PM • 49546 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 54311 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 67581 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 144529 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 73857 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
June 16, 06:29 AM • 74127 views
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
Exclusive
June 16, 06:27 AM • 59316 views
A Week of Transition from Tension to Balance: A Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for June 16–22
June 16, 05:14 AM • 56116 views
Trump to meet with Zelenskyy at G7 summit - Axios
June 15, 05:00 AM • 76571 views
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
A scheme to embezzle almost UAH 4 million during the purchase of shelters was exposed in Odesa region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 538 views

A group of people suspected of embezzling almost UAH 4 million during the purchase of protective structures was exposed in the Odesa region. The participants of the scheme signed documents knowing about the quality violations of the shelters.

A scheme to embezzle almost UAH 4 million during the purchase of shelters was exposed in Odesa region

A criminal group has been exposed in the Odesa region, which appropriated almost 4 million hryvnias during the purchase of protective structures. The scheme involved the director of a concrete company, officials from several enterprises, and representatives of local authorities who ensured the company's victory in tenders and signed documents, despite violations of the quality of shelters. Currently, five participants have been notified of suspicion. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, reports UNN.

The organization of the "scheme" involves the director of a company that specializes in the production and sale of concrete and concrete products. He involved officials from several other companies as accomplices. Representatives of local self-government bodies were also involved in the scheme. The latter contributed to the commercial structure in winning tenders for the purchase of prefabricated civil defense protection structures and signed official documents, knowing about all the nuances of the agreements and the shelters supplied

- the statement reads.

Law enforcement officers added that during the conducted comprehensive measures and expert studies, violations of the requirements of State Building Codes and DSTU were revealed, in particular, the use of lower class concrete, the absence of structure reinforcement, and the non-compliance of shelters with protective properties.

In addition, no control tests of the shelters were carried out before delivery and installation, and the existing conclusions were based solely on theoretical studies.

Currently, five defendants have been notified of suspicion. Earlier, the organizer of this scheme and one of the perpetrators had already received suspicion of embezzling over UAH 14 million during the purchase of shelters for educational institutions in the Kyiv region

- added the National Police.

Due to a large-scale scheme, half of Kryvyi Rih was left without hot water: fraudsters who caused 30 million hryvnias in damages were exposed16.06.25, 14:26 • 1824 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Crimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Kryvyi Rih
