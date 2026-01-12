"Possible isolated cases": the CPD commented on information about the "mass closure" of supermarkets in Kyiv

Information about the "mass closure of supermarkets in Kyiv due to lack of electricity" is not true. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that messages are being spread online that popular supermarkets and hypermarkets are allegedly massively closing in Kyiv and the region because "generators cannot cope."

ATB-Market LLC officially denied this information. They noted that all stores of the chain in Kyiv and the region are operating normally, as they are provided with generators. This allows them to maintain operations even during power outages. - the message says.

The CCD added that due to the situation in the energy system, isolated store closures for several hours are possible in case of power outages or other technical problems. However, this is not widespread, as some resources report.

Recall

On Monday, information spread in Kyiv's Telegram channels about the mass closure of large supermarkets in Kyiv, including "Silpo," "Aurora," and "ATB."

