07:13 PM • 5278 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
06:47 PM • 10135 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
05:49 PM • 11072 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
04:29 PM • 13203 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 23016 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
January 12, 02:07 PM • 16487 views
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
January 12, 11:16 AM • 18374 views
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
January 12, 10:11 AM • 38445 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Exclusive
January 12, 08:44 AM • 36943 views
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident
January 12, 05:16 AM • 30831 views
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
"Possible isolated cases": the CPD commented on information about the "mass closure" of supermarkets in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

Information about the mass closure of supermarkets in Kyiv due to lack of electricity is not true. The CPD stated that isolated closures of stores for several hours are possible in case of power outages or other technical problems.

"Possible isolated cases": the CPD commented on information about the "mass closure" of supermarkets in Kyiv

Information about the "mass closure of supermarkets in Kyiv due to lack of electricity" is not true. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that messages are being spread online that popular supermarkets and hypermarkets are allegedly massively closing in Kyiv and the region because "generators cannot cope."

ATB-Market LLC officially denied this information. They noted that all stores of the chain in Kyiv and the region are operating normally, as they are provided with generators. This allows them to maintain operations even during power outages.

- the message says.

The CCD added that due to the situation in the energy system, isolated store closures for several hours are possible in case of power outages or other technical problems. However, this is not widespread, as some resources report.

Recall

On Monday, information spread in Kyiv's Telegram channels about the mass closure of large supermarkets in Kyiv, including "Silpo," "Aurora," and "ATB."

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyKyiv
Energy
Social network
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Kyiv