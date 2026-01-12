Almost 800 buildings in Kyiv remain without heating – Klitschko

$43.080.09
50.140.03
ukenru
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 5008 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
02:07 PM • 6422 views
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
11:16 AM • 11878 views
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
10:11 AM • 27777 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Exclusive
January 12, 08:44 AM • 31523 views
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident
January 12, 05:16 AM • 28699 views
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
January 11, 06:21 PM • 36352 views
"He must be stopped": British Defense Minister reveals who he would abduct and take into custodyVideo
January 11, 04:41 PM • 42631 views
Over 200 accidents recorded in Kyiv on January 11 due to attacks and frost
January 11, 01:53 PM • 36593 views
Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details
January 11, 11:39 AM • 33256 views
Ukrainian bus involved in accident in Finland: details
Popular news
Explosions at the Belbek airfield and communication blackout: night attack on occupation targets in CrimeaJanuary 12, 05:52 AM • 22757 views
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishmentJanuary 12, 08:21 AM • 30320 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violations09:47 AM • 23660 views
5G pilot launched in Ukraine for the first time - in Lviv10:15 AM • 8798 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation Service10:30 AM • 18039 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 28704 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 24828 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 31133 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 33480 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 89513 views
Almost 800 buildings in Kyiv remain without heating – Klitschko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

In Kyiv, most buildings already have heating, but almost 800 high-rise buildings are still without heat supply. This applies to the Pecherskyi, Holosiivskyi, and Solomianskyi districts.

Almost 800 buildings in Kyiv remain without heating – Klitschko

In the capital, after a massive enemy attack, heating was restored in most buildings, but almost 800 high-rise buildings still remain without heat. This was announced by the mayor of Kyiv, Vitaliy Klitschko, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the mayor, buildings in the Pecherskyi district, as well as in parts of the Holosiivskyi and Solomyanskyi districts, currently remain without heating. In other districts, the heat supply has already been restored.

Let me remind you that due to damage to the city's infrastructure after the last massive enemy attack, 6,000 high-rise buildings were without heating. Repair and restoration work continues around the clock. Energy workers also work day and night. Because the situation with energy supply, on which the provision of utility services depends, remains very difficult in Kyiv.

– Klitschko said.

The city authorities assure that utility workers and energy workers are working in an intensified mode and are doing everything possible to provide Kyiv residents with the necessary utility services as soon as possible.

Recall

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko showed the round-the-clock work of utility services to restore damaged infrastructure. The main goal is to restore heating to Kyiv residents' homes as soon as possible after the enemy attack.

Alla Kiosak

