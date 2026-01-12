Almost 800 buildings in Kyiv remain without heating – Klitschko

In the capital, after a massive enemy attack, heating was restored in most buildings, but almost 800 high-rise buildings still remain without heat. This was announced by the mayor of Kyiv, Vitaliy Klitschko, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the mayor, buildings in the Pecherskyi district, as well as in parts of the Holosiivskyi and Solomyanskyi districts, currently remain without heating. In other districts, the heat supply has already been restored.

Let me remind you that due to damage to the city's infrastructure after the last massive enemy attack, 6,000 high-rise buildings were without heating. Repair and restoration work continues around the clock. Energy workers also work day and night. Because the situation with energy supply, on which the provision of utility services depends, remains very difficult in Kyiv. – Klitschko said.

The city authorities assure that utility workers and energy workers are working in an intensified mode and are doing everything possible to provide Kyiv residents with the necessary utility services as soon as possible.

Recall

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko showed the round-the-clock work of utility services to restore damaged infrastructure. The main goal is to restore heating to Kyiv residents' homes as soon as possible after the enemy attack.