Due to a large-scale scheme, half of Kryvyi Rih was left without hot water: fraudsters who caused 30 million hryvnias in damages were exposed

Suspicion has been reported to former managers of one of the state thermal energy enterprises of Kryvyi Rih. The organizers and participants of the deal, under the guise of "moving equipment," removed more than 1,140 water heaters from strategic heating points.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

As a result of the large-scale scheme, half of Kryvyi Rih was left without hot water, the police write. It is noted that the participants in the scheme have already been exposed, which led to the fact that more than 250,000 residents, dozens of enterprises and critical infrastructure facilities of the city are without hot water supply. At the same time, the total amount of damages is estimated at almost 30 million hryvnias as of now.

According to law enforcement officers, former managers of one of the state thermal energy enterprises of the city, together with accomplices, removed more than 1,140 water heaters from strategic heating points to a closed territory of the enterprise. This was done under the guise of "moving equipment to preserve it in the conditions of war." The investigation reports that the defendants dismantled brass tubes containing non-ferrous metals from the equipment.

To hide the disassembling, the cavities of water heaters were filled with foreign objects — in particular, clothing, and returned to their place, imitating their working condition.

It was established that the defendants sold the dismantled pipes to local scrap metal yards for cash, without оформлення бухгалтерських документів та без передбаченого законодавством радіаційного контролю.

Thus, more than 65 episodes of criminal activity involving the above-mentioned persons have been documented.

According to the results of the collected evidence, police investigators informed all ten members of the criminal organization about the suspicion. For what they have done, they face up to 13 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

