The US will decide the fate of the war between Iran and Israel in the coming days - ABC News

$41.530.01
48.020.05
ukenru
Trump Fled Responsibility: Political Scientist on the Results of the G7 Summit for Ukraine
Exclusive
09:18 AM • 13494 views
Trump Fled Responsibility: Political Scientist on the Results of the G7 Summit for Ukraine
08:06 AM • 46037 views
The Rada has adopted the law on multiple citizenship in its entirety
Exclusive
06:55 AM • 34163 views
How to save savings in the face of currency fluctuations: economist's advice
June 18, 03:00 AM • 52473 views
June 18 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv for those killed in the Russian attack
June 17, 04:49 PM • 91265 views
Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi
June 17, 10:46 AM • 214416 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM • 222219 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM • 199755 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 228747 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 192699 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
6.6m/s
37%
750mm
Popular news
In Belgium, a researcher found an estate with a wine cellar and 18th-century "treasures"June 18, 01:41 AM • 24660 views
G7 will not publish a joint statement on Ukraine due to resistance from the USJune 18, 02:08 AM • 63173 views
Zelensky canceled the press conference in Calgary and is returning to KyivJune 18, 02:35 AM • 37771 views
Russian strike on Kyiv: death toll rises to 21June 18, 04:45 AM • 71355 views
The ARMA reform is to be: The Rada supported the bill in the second reading 09:07 AM • 21523 views
Publications
Last in line: which EU countries still use Soviet aircraft and why it is important for UkraineJune 17, 03:35 PM • 124718 views
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 352402 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 396075 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 396563 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 465847 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Igor Klymenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Israel
Kyiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 78019 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 137140 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 148993 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 208446 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 118920 views
Actual
The New York Times
Facebook
MiG-31
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Fox News

The US will decide the fate of the war between Iran and Israel in the coming days - ABC News

Kyiv • UNN

 • 214 views

The US is considering options for action regarding Iran and Israel. Trump has stepped up his rhetoric, and US negotiators believe Iran's positions are weak.

The US will decide the fate of the war between Iran and Israel in the coming days - ABC News

The United States of America must decide on its participation in the war between Iran and Israel within the next two days. This is reported by UNN with reference to ABC News.

Details

US President Donald Trump has intensified his rhetoric against Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his regime. He stated that the US knows exactly where he is located and also has "complete control over Iranian airspace."

According to the publication, US negotiators assessed Iran's positions as weak. They believe that Tehran will be forced to return to the negotiating table and make concessions, namely to abandon uranium enrichment.

In addition, Trump is disappointed by the lack of response from Iran, for which Tehran will be able to realize its military bluff. At the same time, if the Iranian authorities agree to the US conditions, a high-level meeting is possible with the participation of Special Representative Steve Witkoff and, probably, Vice President Jay Dee Vance, the material says.

Reminder

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei about the fate of Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Steve Witkoff
Ali Khamenei
Israel
J. D. Vance
Donald Trump
Tehran
United States
Iran
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9