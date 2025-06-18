The US will decide the fate of the war between Iran and Israel in the coming days - ABC News

The United States of America must decide on its participation in the war between Iran and Israel within the next two days. This is reported by UNN with reference to ABC News.

Details

US President Donald Trump has intensified his rhetoric against Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his regime. He stated that the US knows exactly where he is located and also has "complete control over Iranian airspace."

According to the publication, US negotiators assessed Iran's positions as weak. They believe that Tehran will be forced to return to the negotiating table and make concessions, namely to abandon uranium enrichment.

In addition, Trump is disappointed by the lack of response from Iran, for which Tehran will be able to realize its military bluff. At the same time, if the Iranian authorities agree to the US conditions, a high-level meeting is possible with the participation of Special Representative Steve Witkoff and, probably, Vice President Jay Dee Vance, the material says.

Reminder

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei about the fate of Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.