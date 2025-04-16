Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

New Zealand film and television actor Sam Neill, known for the "Jurassic Park" franchise, has become the latest addition to the cast of Legendary's new "Monster Universe" theatrical film, UNN writes citing Deadline.

The role Neill will play has not yet been announced. The actor joins a cast that includes Caitlin Dever, Jack O'Connell, Delroy Lindo, Matthew Modine, Alicia Debnam-Carey and Dan Stevens, who returns as veterinarian Lovetz Beasley from last year's film "Godzilla and Kong: The New Empire". It turned out to be the highest-grossing part of the franchise.

It is reported that several new human characters will appear in the film alongside the titans Godzilla and Kong, who will confront a catastrophic threat to the end of the world. Grant Sputore ("I Am Mother") is directing the film from a screenplay by Dave Callaham of Shang-Chi, who took over the directorial reins from Adam Wingard after his work on "The New Empire" and "Godzilla vs. Kong."

Launched with the film "Godzilla" in 2014, Legendary's Monsterverse franchise also includes "Kong: Skull Island" and "Godzilla: King of the Monsters," as well as the animated spin-off "Skull Island" from Netflix and the series "Monarch" on Apple TV+: Legacy of Monsters. The films, released by Warners, have grossed over $2.5 billion at the global box office.

Known for his roles in Universal's "Jurassic Park" and "Jurassic World" franchises, as well as films such as "The Piano" and "Hunt for the Wilderpeople," Neill recently starred in the limited series "Apples Never Fall," based on the novel by Liane Moriarty, author of "Big Little Lies."

A new monster movie for the actor, who starred in the cult horror film "In the Mouth of Madness" in the 90s, written by Warner Bros. head Michael De Luca and directed by John Carpenter, is a new monster movie. He is represented by CAA and Authentic Talent and Literary Management.

The premiere of "Jurassic World: Rebirth" will take place on July 2, 2025. A new trailer for the franchise reboot debuted at CinemaCon on Wednesday as part of Universal's presentation to theater owners. It will star Scarlett Johansson, who shared that it was her dream for 15 years to star in the legendary film.

