Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 16902 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 73047 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 39524 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 44856 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 51940 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 93799 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 85693 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35464 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60592 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109476 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+16°
5.8m/s
49%
Popular news

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 91517 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 53672 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 29739 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 23878 views

Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

10:17 AM • 12197 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

11:16 AM • 73047 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 92488 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 93799 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 85693 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 185051 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 54450 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 29978 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 30960 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 32201 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 34458 views
Actual

R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44193 views

Actor Sam Neill, known for the "Jurassic Park" franchise, will star in the new film "Monsterverse." He has joined the cast that will confront the catastrophic threat.

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

New Zealand film and television actor Sam Neill, known for the "Jurassic Park" franchise, has become the latest addition to the cast of Legendary's new "Monster Universe" theatrical film, UNN writes citing Deadline.

Details

The role Neill will play has not yet been announced. The actor joins a cast that includes Caitlin Dever, Jack O'Connell, Delroy Lindo, Matthew Modine, Alicia Debnam-Carey and Dan Stevens, who returns as veterinarian Lovetz Beasley from last year's film "Godzilla and Kong: The New Empire". It turned out to be the highest-grossing part of the franchise.

It is reported that several new human characters will appear in the film alongside the titans Godzilla and Kong, who will confront a catastrophic threat to the end of the world. Grant Sputore ("I Am Mother") is directing the film from a screenplay by Dave Callaham of Shang-Chi, who took over the directorial reins from Adam Wingard after his work on "The New Empire" and "Godzilla vs. Kong."

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series15.04.25, 18:02 • 29525 views

Launched with the film "Godzilla" in 2014, Legendary's Monsterverse franchise also includes "Kong: Skull Island" and "Godzilla: King of the Monsters," as well as the animated spin-off "Skull Island" from Netflix and the series "Monarch" on Apple TV+: Legacy of Monsters. The films, released by Warners, have grossed over $2.5 billion at the global box office.

Known for his roles in Universal's "Jurassic Park" and "Jurassic World" franchises, as well as films such as "The Piano" and "Hunt for the Wilderpeople," Neill recently starred in the limited series "Apples Never Fall," based on the novel by Liane Moriarty, author of "Big Little Lies."

A new monster movie for the actor, who starred in the cult horror film "In the Mouth of Madness" in the 90s, written by Warner Bros. head Michael De Luca and directed by John Carpenter, is a new monster movie. He is represented by CAA and Authentic Talent and Literary Management.

Addition

The premiere of "Jurassic World: Rebirth" will take place on July 2, 2025. A new trailer for the franchise reboot debuted at CinemaCon on Wednesday as part of Universal's presentation to theater owners. It will star Scarlett Johansson, who shared that it was her dream for 15 years to star in the legendary film.

UNN offers a selection of five Japanese films of various genres to watch on the weekend. Among them are dramas, action films and science fiction, which reveal the themes of family, justice and self-discovery.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the WorldUNN Lite
Netflix
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,764.70
S&P 500
$5,330.88
Tesla
$247.68
Газ TTF
$35.40
Золото
$3,323.99
Ethereum
$1,576.77