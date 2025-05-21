$41.580.08
46.860.41
"You can try chemistry": the occupiers continue to use chemical weapons in Ukraine - interception by the GUR

Kyiv • UNN

 • 198 views

Ukrainian intelligence intercepted a conversation where the commander of the occupiers gives the order to attack the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with prohibited chemical weapons. The EU has imposed sanctions against Russian structures for the use of chemical weapons in Ukraine.

"You can try chemistry": the occupiers continue to use chemical weapons in Ukraine - interception by the GUR

The occupiers continue to use prohibited chemical weapons in the war in Ukraine. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense (GUR), UNN informs.

Details

Thus, in a conversation intercepted by Ukrainian intelligence officers, the commander of the occupation army orders to attack the positions of Ukrainian troops with chemical weapons prohibited by humanitarian law.

"The lighter is useless to carry, it will not light up. If the chemistry is normal, you can try chemistry"

- quoted the occupier in the GUR.

The intelligence agency once again reminded that for every war crime committed against the Ukrainian people, there will be fair retribution.

Let us remind you

The European Council decided to introduce additional restrictive measures against three Russian structures involved in the development and use of chemical weapons during hostilities on the territory of Ukraine.

EU restrictive measures against the use and proliferation of chemical weapons are currently being implemented against 25 individuals and six organizations.

Occupants attack the Defense Forces with ammunition containing dangerous chemical compounds of an unidentified type - Armed Forces of Ukraine01.04.25, 23:00 • 11896 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarCrimes and emergencies
