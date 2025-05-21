A new crisis in the energy and housing sectors in the Russian Federation: modernization postponed, tariffs will skyrocket - Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine

$41.580.08
46.860.41
ukenru
There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family
Exclusive
May 20, 02:51 PM • 22909 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Exclusive
May 20, 02:05 PM • 64806 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Exclusive
May 20, 12:52 PM • 132563 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Exclusive
May 20, 12:13 PM • 64382 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Exclusive
May 20, 11:15 AM • 125541 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Exclusive
May 20, 07:47 AM • 60980 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

May 20, 05:58 AM • 200823 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 19, 07:07 PM • 96986 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

May 19, 05:40 PM • 158903 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

Exclusive
May 19, 03:26 PM • 110651 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
2.7m/s
86%
745mm
Popular news

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

May 20, 02:33 PM • 80075 views

The increase in distrust of Poroshenko to 70% means that Ukrainians demand fair punishment for the politician - expert

May 20, 03:10 PM • 4498 views

Aurora Clavel, star of the series "The Rich Also Cry" and "Wild Rose", has died

May 20, 03:12 PM • 5220 views

Republicans Risk Losing Their Biggest Donor? Musk Says He Will Cut Political Spending

May 20, 05:11 PM • 29016 views

The first motorcycle assault company appeared in the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is its main task

05:55 PM • 5996 views
Publications

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

May 20, 02:33 PM • 80084 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
Exclusive

May 20, 12:52 PM • 132563 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
Exclusive

May 20, 11:15 AM • 125541 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 20, 05:58 AM • 200823 views

Selfish interests rule the world

May 19, 03:32 PM • 168945 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Kaya Kallas

Marco Rubio

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Washington, D.C.

Poland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

May 20, 07:01 AM • 120679 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 87295 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 82889 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 165510 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 167245 views
Actual

Iron dome

Facebook

Nord Stream

Fox News

The Guardian

A new crisis in the energy and housing sectors in the Russian Federation: modernization postponed, tariffs will skyrocket - Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 446 views

In Russia, the modernization of 14 thermal power plants has been postponed due to equipment delays and reduced funding. This will lead to an increase in housing and communal services tariffs and energy supply risks in the regions.

A new crisis in the energy and housing sectors in the Russian Federation: modernization postponed, tariffs will skyrocket - Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine

A new crisis has begun in Russia in the energy and housing and communal services sector. This is stated in the report of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine (SZRU), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Russian government has postponed the modernization and restoration of critical infrastructure facilities - 14 thermal power plants with a total capacity of 4.1 GW - until 2028.

The reason is delays in the supply of critical equipment, a significant part of which was previously imported, as well as reduced funding

- indicate in the SZRU.

They clarify that among the facilities whose modernization has been postponed are key generating capacities controlled by such giants as "Inter RAO" and "Unipro". In particular, the commissioning of new units at the Iriklinskaya, Nizhnevartovskaya and Permskaya state district power plants, as well as at the Surgutskaya state district power plant-2, has been postponed for at least three years. Similar delays affected the Kostroma state district power plant and a number of Bashkir facilities.

Despite the shortage of equipment, priority in equipment supply will be given to power plants in regions where the most acute shortage of generation is forecast, in particular in Yakutia and Rostov region

- said in intelligence.

The SZRU emphasizes that the reduction in available generation has led to an increase in prices both in the Russian electricity market and in the housing and communal services sector as a whole. Thus, it is planned that this year housing and communal services tariffs in Russia will increase by an average of 11.9 %.

"In addition, the postponement of modernization creates risks for the reliability of energy supply in a number of key industrial regions, including the Orenburg, Kostroma and Tyumen regions, as well as the Republic of Bashkortostan," the SZRU summarized.

Recall

In February, Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia successfully disconnected their power system from the Russian-controlled frequency zone. Now the power systems of the three Baltic countries operate in isolated mode.

This meant the end of the so-called BRELL electricity ring, which included Belarus, Russia, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

Russian Federation reports partial blackout in Belgorod region due to UAV attack26.12.24, 10:37 • 14599 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyNews of the World
Brent
$65.63
Bitcoin
$106,789.50
S&P 500
$5,921.91
Tesla
$345.63
Газ TTF
$36.98
Золото
$3,300.15
Ethereum
$2,514.43