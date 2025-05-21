A new crisis in the energy and housing sectors in the Russian Federation: modernization postponed, tariffs will skyrocket - Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine

A new crisis has begun in Russia in the energy and housing and communal services sector. This is stated in the report of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine (SZRU), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Russian government has postponed the modernization and restoration of critical infrastructure facilities - 14 thermal power plants with a total capacity of 4.1 GW - until 2028.

The reason is delays in the supply of critical equipment, a significant part of which was previously imported, as well as reduced funding - indicate in the SZRU.

They clarify that among the facilities whose modernization has been postponed are key generating capacities controlled by such giants as "Inter RAO" and "Unipro". In particular, the commissioning of new units at the Iriklinskaya, Nizhnevartovskaya and Permskaya state district power plants, as well as at the Surgutskaya state district power plant-2, has been postponed for at least three years. Similar delays affected the Kostroma state district power plant and a number of Bashkir facilities.

Despite the shortage of equipment, priority in equipment supply will be given to power plants in regions where the most acute shortage of generation is forecast, in particular in Yakutia and Rostov region - said in intelligence.

The SZRU emphasizes that the reduction in available generation has led to an increase in prices both in the Russian electricity market and in the housing and communal services sector as a whole. Thus, it is planned that this year housing and communal services tariffs in Russia will increase by an average of 11.9 %.

"In addition, the postponement of modernization creates risks for the reliability of energy supply in a number of key industrial regions, including the Orenburg, Kostroma and Tyumen regions, as well as the Republic of Bashkortostan," the SZRU summarized.

Recall

In February, Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia successfully disconnected their power system from the Russian-controlled frequency zone. Now the power systems of the three Baltic countries operate in isolated mode.

This meant the end of the so-called BRELL electricity ring, which included Belarus, Russia, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

