There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family
Exclusive
May 20, 02:51 PM • 23875 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Exclusive
May 20, 02:05 PM • 68159 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Exclusive
May 20, 12:52 PM • 135378 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Exclusive
May 20, 12:13 PM • 66277 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Exclusive
May 20, 11:15 AM • 127536 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Exclusive
May 20, 07:47 AM • 61531 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

May 20, 05:58 AM • 202029 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 19, 07:07 PM • 97256 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

May 19, 05:40 PM • 159187 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

Exclusive
May 19, 03:26 PM • 110703 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

ISW: Putin does not plan to negotiate with Zelenskyy - despite the promise given to Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 648 views

The Kremlin questions the sovereignty of Ukraine and the legitimacy of its leaders, which contradicts Putin's agreements on negotiations. Any agreement must include recognition of the legitimacy of the Ukrainian authorities.

ISW: Putin does not plan to negotiate with Zelenskyy - despite the promise given to Trump

High-ranking Russian officials continue to deny the legitimacy of the Ukrainian President, government, Constitution and sovereignty of Ukraine, despite recent attempts by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to feign interest in peace talks to end the war. This is stated in the material of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the day before, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev stated during the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum that there are currently no Ukrainian officials who have the authority to conclude a peace treaty with Russia, and that Russia may need to refer to the Constitution of Ukraine to determine authorized negotiating partners.

Medvedev questioned Ukraine's sovereignty and stated that Ukraine is a "failed state" whose leaders' lack of legitimacy raises "serious questions" about who Russia can negotiate with during future peace talks

- indicate in ISW.

Sanctions may push Russia away from peace talks - Rubio20.05.25, 21:16 • 3054 views

They believe that Medvedev's statements directly contradict Putin's agreement with US President Donald Trump to immediately begin bilateral negotiations with Ukraine.

Medvedev's statements indicate that Russia is not really interested in interacting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other high-ranking Ukrainian government officials, who are key to bilateral negotiations to end the war

- says the article.

Analysts emphasize that any long-term peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine must include Russia's unequivocal recognition of the legitimacy of the Ukrainian President, government and Ukrainian Constitution.

Let us remind you

At the end of January, Putin stated that he was ready to send representatives to negotiations with Zelenskyy, whom he considers illegitimate. According to him, negotiations can be conducted with anyone, but legitimate persons must sign the documents.

Foreign Minister Sybiha called Putin's statements about Zelenskyy's illegitimacy absurd. During Putin's reign in Ukraine, three presidents have changed in fair elections.

The President of Ukraine stated that his legitimacy was confirmed by 73% of voters. He emphasized the impossibility of holding elections during the war due to technical and legislative restrictions.

Pope Leo XIV is ready to host negotiations for peace in Ukraine at the Vatican21.05.25, 02:48 • 676 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarPolitics
Institute for the Study of War
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
