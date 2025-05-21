High-ranking Russian officials continue to deny the legitimacy of the Ukrainian President, government, Constitution and sovereignty of Ukraine, despite recent attempts by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to feign interest in peace talks to end the war. This is stated in the material of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the day before, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev stated during the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum that there are currently no Ukrainian officials who have the authority to conclude a peace treaty with Russia, and that Russia may need to refer to the Constitution of Ukraine to determine authorized negotiating partners.

Medvedev questioned Ukraine's sovereignty and stated that Ukraine is a "failed state" whose leaders' lack of legitimacy raises "serious questions" about who Russia can negotiate with during future peace talks - indicate in ISW.

Sanctions may push Russia away from peace talks - Rubio

They believe that Medvedev's statements directly contradict Putin's agreement with US President Donald Trump to immediately begin bilateral negotiations with Ukraine.

Medvedev's statements indicate that Russia is not really interested in interacting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other high-ranking Ukrainian government officials, who are key to bilateral negotiations to end the war - says the article.

Analysts emphasize that any long-term peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine must include Russia's unequivocal recognition of the legitimacy of the Ukrainian President, government and Ukrainian Constitution.

Let us remind you

At the end of January, Putin stated that he was ready to send representatives to negotiations with Zelenskyy, whom he considers illegitimate. According to him, negotiations can be conducted with anyone, but legitimate persons must sign the documents.

Foreign Minister Sybiha called Putin's statements about Zelenskyy's illegitimacy absurd. During Putin's reign in Ukraine, three presidents have changed in fair elections.

The President of Ukraine stated that his legitimacy was confirmed by 73% of voters. He emphasized the impossibility of holding elections during the war due to technical and legislative restrictions.

Pope Leo XIV is ready to host negotiations for peace in Ukraine at the Vatican