There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family
Exclusive
May 20, 02:51 PM

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Exclusive
May 20, 02:05 PM

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Exclusive
May 20, 12:52 PM

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Exclusive
May 20, 12:13 PM

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Exclusive
May 20, 11:15 AM

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Exclusive
May 20, 07:47 AM

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

May 20, 05:58 AM

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 19, 07:07 PM

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

May 19, 05:40 PM

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

Exclusive
May 19, 03:26 PM

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Pope Leo XIV is ready to host negotiations for peace in Ukraine at the Vatican

Kyiv • UNN

 • 282 views

Pope Leo XIV has confirmed the Vatican's readiness to host the next round of negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. The Italian Prime Minister expressed gratitude for his commitment to peace.

Pope Leo XIV is ready to host negotiations for peace in Ukraine at the Vatican

Pope Leo XIV has confirmed his willingness to host the next round of talks on ending the war in Ukraine at the Vatican. He announced this during a telephone conversation with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

"Having heard from the Holy Father confirmation of his willingness to host the next talks between the parties at the Vatican, the Prime Minister expressed her deep gratitude (to Pope Leo XIV) for his continued commitment to peace," Meloni's Office said in a statement.

Another separate statement said that Meloni had talks with other European leaders and with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the next steps in achieving peace.

An agreement was reached to maintain close coordination between partners for a new round of talks aimed at a ceasefire and a peace agreement in Ukraine.

- the Office of the Prime Minister of Italy said in a statement.

The publication adds that Pope Leo XIV said in his May 14 speech that the Vatican could mediate in global conflicts, without specifically mentioning the Russian war against Ukraine.

Recall

Italy supported US President Donald Trump's proposal for the Vatican to mediate ceasefire talks in Ukraine.

On the eve of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is considering the possibility of a meeting of all teams at a high level - Ukraine, the USA, Russia, Great Britain, the EU. According to him, such a meeting could take place in Turkey, the Vatican or Switzerland.

The US Secretary of State called the Vatican a "comfortable" place for negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation
17.05.25, 23:57

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
Giorgia Meloni
Italy
Ukraine
Vatican City
