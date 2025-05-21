Pope Leo XIV is ready to host negotiations for peace in Ukraine at the Vatican

Pope Leo XIV has confirmed his willingness to host the next round of talks on ending the war in Ukraine at the Vatican. He announced this during a telephone conversation with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

"Having heard from the Holy Father confirmation of his willingness to host the next talks between the parties at the Vatican, the Prime Minister expressed her deep gratitude (to Pope Leo XIV) for his continued commitment to peace," Meloni's Office said in a statement.

Another separate statement said that Meloni had talks with other European leaders and with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the next steps in achieving peace.

An agreement was reached to maintain close coordination between partners for a new round of talks aimed at a ceasefire and a peace agreement in Ukraine. - the Office of the Prime Minister of Italy said in a statement.

The publication adds that Pope Leo XIV said in his May 14 speech that the Vatican could mediate in global conflicts, without specifically mentioning the Russian war against Ukraine.

Italy supported US President Donald Trump's proposal for the Vatican to mediate ceasefire talks in Ukraine.

On the eve of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is considering the possibility of a meeting of all teams at a high level - Ukraine, the USA, Russia, Great Britain, the EU. According to him, such a meeting could take place in Turkey, the Vatican or Switzerland.

The US Secretary of State called the Vatican a "comfortable" place for negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation