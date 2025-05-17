The US Secretary of State called the Vatican a "comfortable" place for negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

The Vatican may become a place for direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. This was stated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. At the same time, he stressed that he would not call the Vatican a mediator in these negotiations, UNN reports with reference to Associated Press (AP).

Details

Speaking to reporters in Rome before meeting with Cardinal Matteo Zuppi (the Vatican's representative on Ukraine), Marco Rubio noted that the Vatican is a place where both sides could "comfortably come."

He also stressed his gratitude to the Holy See for its constructive position and humanitarian role, in particular in the return of Ukrainian children and the exchange of prisoners.

Asked whether the Vatican could become a mediator in achieving peace, the US Secretary of State replied: "I would not call it a mediator, but it is certainly - I think it is a place where the parties would be comfortable going."

So we will talk about all this and, of course, we will always be grateful to the Vatican for its willingness to play this constructive and positive role - said Rubio.

As a reminder, Pope Leo XIV offered the Vatican as a neutral platform for direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. Cardinal Pietro Parolin called the results of the Turkish meetings tragic.

Enthronement of Pope Leo XIV: Vatican confirms Zelenskyy's participation in the ceremony