Enthronement of Pope Leo XIV: Vatican confirms Zelenskyy's participation in the ceremony

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will take part in the enthronement ceremony of the newly elected Pope Leo on Sunday, along with many other world leaders. This was reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

According to media reports, citing an unnamed aide to the Ukrainian president, Zelenskyy would be happy to meet with other leaders at the enthronement of the new head of the Roman Catholic Church.

No other details are available at this time.

Let us remind you

The Vatican announced that Pope Leo XIV will officially take the Holy See on May 18. About 250,000 pilgrims will attend the inaugural Mass. It is also reported that more than 5,000 law enforcement officers will provide security.

UNN also reported that Pope Leo XIV offered the Vatican as a neutral platform for direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.