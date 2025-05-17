$41.470.00
Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV
01:35 PM • 41883 views

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

12:09 PM • 32140 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

11:46 AM • 25406 views

Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov

Exclusive
May 17, 06:00 AM • 36048 views

Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way

May 16, 03:59 PM • 259536 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:31 PM • 218182 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 01:30 PM • 113203 views

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Exclusive
May 16, 01:06 PM • 116839 views

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

May 16, 11:56 AM • 97533 views

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

May 16, 09:33 AM • 121406 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

Enthronement of Pope Leo XIV: Vatican confirms Zelenskyy's participation in the ceremony

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1394 views

The President of Ukraine will take part in the solemn ceremony in the Vatican. The presence of many world leaders and about 250,000 pilgrims is expected.

Enthronement of Pope Leo XIV: Vatican confirms Zelenskyy's participation in the ceremony

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will take part in the enthronement ceremony of the newly elected Pope Leo on Sunday, along with many other world leaders. This was reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

According to media reports, citing an unnamed aide to the Ukrainian president, Zelenskyy would be happy to meet with other leaders at the enthronement of the new head of the Roman Catholic Church.

No other details are available at this time.

Let us remind you

The Vatican announced that Pope Leo XIV will officially take the Holy See on May 18. About 250,000 pilgrims will attend the inaugural Mass. It is also reported that more than 5,000 law enforcement officers will provide security.

UNN also reported that Pope Leo XIV offered the Vatican as a neutral platform for direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Reuters
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Vatican City
