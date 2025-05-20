$41.580.08
46.860.41
There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family
02:51 PM • 18534 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

02:05 PM • 50602 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

12:52 PM • 116098 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

May 20, 12:13 PM • 55494 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

May 20, 11:15 AM • 111712 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

May 20, 07:47 AM • 57736 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

May 20, 05:58 AM • 191622 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 19, 07:07 PM • 95886 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

May 19, 05:40 PM • 157754 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

May 19, 03:26 PM • 110437 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
2.5m/s
81%
745mm
Sanctions may push Russia away from peace talks - Rubio

Kyiv • UNN

 • 516 views

Donald Trump believes that new US sanctions may force Russia to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine. The US is not stopping arms supplies, but there is no talk of new aid packages yet.

Sanctions may push Russia away from peace talks - Rubio

President Donald Trump believes that Russia is likely to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine if the US threatens new sanctions. This was stated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who supported the White House's decision not to put pressure on Moscow, despite its unwillingness to cease fire, Bloomberg reports, UNN writes.

Details

If you start threatening sanctions, the Russians will stop talking. And there is value in being able to talk to them and encourage them to sit down at the negotiating table.

– said Secretary of State Marco Rubio at a hearing of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday.

Rubio's comments came under pressure from Senator Chris Coons, a Democrat from Delaware, who asked whether the White House administration plans to impose new sanctions on Russia or send more weapons to Ukraine.

Rubio suggested what the main problem of Russia's war against Ukraine is 20.05.25, 19:27 • 2866 views

Recall

Trump's efforts to force Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to a ceasefire failed on Monday after a direct phone call between the two leaders led to the US abandoning direct engagement and making it clear that the White House is not ready to impose new sanctions on Moscow.

The result disappointed many European allies who had expected Washington to take a tougher stance after Trump demanded a 30-day ceasefire and threatened further action in recent weeks. This may include allowing the adoption of a bipartisan bill drafted by Senator Lindsey Graham that would impose new "devastating" sanctions.

On Tuesday, the European Union approved its new package of sanctions against Russia, targeting nearly 200 ships in the shadow fleet, as well as countering hybrid threats.

New sanctions are being prepared against Russia. The longer Russia wages war, the tougher our response will be.

– said the bloc's chief diplomat, Kaja Kallas, on X.

Addition

Rubio said that Russia's war against Ukraine distracts the attention and resources of the West from more serious threats coming from Asia. The United States continues to supply weapons to Ukraine.

The United States believes that the conflict in Ukraine is diverting the attention and resources of the West from deterring more serious threats in Asia.

- Rubio said.

Rubio said that the United States has not stopped supplying weapons to Ukraine, but there is no question of forming new aid packages yet.

The US administration has not stopped supplying weapons to Ukraine, but there is no decision yet on the formation of new military aid packages.

– Rubio said.
Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Marco Rubio
Kaya Kallas
White House
Lindsey Graham
Chris Coons
Donald Trump
European Union
United States
Ukraine
