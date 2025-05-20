Sanctions may push Russia away from peace talks - Rubio

President Donald Trump believes that Russia is likely to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine if the US threatens new sanctions. This was stated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who supported the White House's decision not to put pressure on Moscow, despite its unwillingness to cease fire, Bloomberg reports, UNN writes.

Details

If you start threatening sanctions, the Russians will stop talking. And there is value in being able to talk to them and encourage them to sit down at the negotiating table. – said Secretary of State Marco Rubio at a hearing of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday.

Rubio's comments came under pressure from Senator Chris Coons, a Democrat from Delaware, who asked whether the White House administration plans to impose new sanctions on Russia or send more weapons to Ukraine.

Recall

Trump's efforts to force Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to a ceasefire failed on Monday after a direct phone call between the two leaders led to the US abandoning direct engagement and making it clear that the White House is not ready to impose new sanctions on Moscow.

The result disappointed many European allies who had expected Washington to take a tougher stance after Trump demanded a 30-day ceasefire and threatened further action in recent weeks. This may include allowing the adoption of a bipartisan bill drafted by Senator Lindsey Graham that would impose new "devastating" sanctions.

On Tuesday, the European Union approved its new package of sanctions against Russia, targeting nearly 200 ships in the shadow fleet, as well as countering hybrid threats.

New sanctions are being prepared against Russia. The longer Russia wages war, the tougher our response will be. – said the bloc's chief diplomat, Kaja Kallas, on X.

Addition

Rubio said that Russia's war against Ukraine distracts the attention and resources of the West from more serious threats coming from Asia. The United States continues to supply weapons to Ukraine.

The United States believes that the conflict in Ukraine is diverting the attention and resources of the West from deterring more serious threats in Asia. - Rubio said.

Rubio said that the United States has not stopped supplying weapons to Ukraine, but there is no question of forming new aid packages yet.