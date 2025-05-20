Rubio suggested what the main problem of Russia's war against Ukraine is

$41.580.08
There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family
02:51 PM • 13009 views

02:05 PM • 32049 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

12:52 PM • 86338 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

12:13 PM • 40590 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

11:15 AM • 84822 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

May 20, 07:47 AM • 51537 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

May 20, 05:58 AM • 173476 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 19, 07:07 PM • 94608 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

May 19, 05:40 PM • 156570 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

May 19, 03:26 PM • 110248 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Rutte on Trump's role in resolving the Russian war against Ukraine: he basically broke the deadlock

May 20, 09:43 AM • 14326 views

Warm weather with an "ideal" temperature is expected in Ukraine - Didenko

May 20, 09:58 AM • 7066 views

Belgium plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine ahead of schedule and is considering participating in a peacekeeping mission

12:03 PM • 10914 views

The EU has revealed the contents of the 17th package of sanctions against Russia

12:57 PM • 22253 views

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

02:33 PM • 40192 views
Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

02:33 PM • 40715 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 20, 05:58 AM • 173476 views

Selfish interests rule the world

May 19, 03:32 PM • 149335 views
Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

May 20, 07:01 AM • 110143 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 78247 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 74810 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 158159 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 160386 views
Rubio suggested what the main problem of Russia's war against Ukraine is

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1654 views

The US Secretary of State stated that the main problem of the war in Ukraine is that Russia wants to get what it has no right to. He also emphasized the importance of negotiations.

Rubio suggested what the main problem of Russia's war against Ukraine is

The main problem of the war in Ukraine is that Russia wants to get what it has no right to, and Ukraine wants to get what it cannot return by military means. This was stated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a hearing in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, writes UNN.

Details

The main problem we face in Ukraine is this: Russia wants to get what it doesn't have and has no right to, and Ukraine wants to get what it can't get back by military means. That is the essence of the problem

- Rubio said.

The Secretary of State also stressed that one of the problems of this war is that Ukraine's ammunition is being used up much faster than the West and the United States are able to produce.

Rubio also believes that there is no military solution to end the war. According to him, it should end with a negotiated settlement.

This war must end in negotiations

- Rubio emphasized.

Addition

The United States has not stopped supplying weapons to Ukraine, but there is no talk of forming new aid packages yet.

The US administration has not stopped supplying weapons to Ukraine, but there is no decision on the formation of new military aid packages yet

– Rubio said.
Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Marco Rubio
United States
Ukraine
