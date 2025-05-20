Rubio suggested what the main problem of Russia's war against Ukraine is

The main problem of the war in Ukraine is that Russia wants to get what it has no right to, and Ukraine wants to get what it cannot return by military means. This was stated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a hearing in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, writes UNN.

Details

The main problem we face in Ukraine is this: Russia wants to get what it doesn't have and has no right to, and Ukraine wants to get what it can't get back by military means. That is the essence of the problem - Rubio said.

The Secretary of State also stressed that one of the problems of this war is that Ukraine's ammunition is being used up much faster than the West and the United States are able to produce.

Rubio also believes that there is no military solution to end the war. According to him, it should end with a negotiated settlement.

This war must end in negotiations - Rubio emphasized.

Addition

The United States has not stopped supplying weapons to Ukraine, but there is no talk of forming new aid packages yet.