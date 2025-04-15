$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 16373 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 70103 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 38395 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 43667 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 50897 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 92401 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 84482 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35382 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60528 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109365 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 52909 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 29519 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 30534 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 31817 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 34093 views
HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30124 views

HBO announced the actors for the roles of Dumbledore, McGonagall, Snape and Hagrid in the "Harry Potter" series. Filming of the series, which will be an accurate adaptation of Rowling's books, will begin this summer.

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

HBO has announced the first actors to play key roles in the upcoming Harry Potter series. This was reported by Variety, writes UNN.

Details

According to reports, the cast includes: John Lithgow ("The Conclave", "The Crown") as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer ("Tumbleweeds", "The White Queen") as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu ("I May Destroy You", "Gangs of London") as Severus Snape, and Nick Frost ("Shaun of the Dead", "Hot Fuzz") as Rubeus Hagrid. It was previously reported that all four actors were in talks to participate in the show.

In addition, Luke Tallon (Tom Stoppard's "Leopoldstadt", Rupert Goold's "Patriots") has joined the recurring role of Quirinus Quirrell. Paul Whitehouse ("The Fast Show", "Harry & Paul") will appear in the recurring role of Argus Filch.

Joan Rowling made an ambiguous post that was perceived as criticism of the "Harry Potter" actors20.03.25, 14:56 • 152345 views

"We are pleased to announce the casting of John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, Paapa Essiedu, Nick Frost, Luke Tallon and Paul Whitehouse as Dumbledore, McGonagall, Snape, Hagrid, Quirrell and Filch," said Francesca Gardiner, showrunner and executive producer, and Mark Mylod, director of several episodes and executive producer. "We are excited to have such outstanding talent on board, and we look forward to seeing them bring these beloved characters to life."

As for the main roles - Harry, Ron and Hermione - HBO launched an open casting call in the fall, which received over 30,000 applications. Filming of the series is expected to begin this summer.

The series, according to the studio, will be a "precise adaptation" of J.K. Rowling's books, with each season revealing new details of the magical world. The project is produced with the participation of Rowling, Neil Blair, Ruth Kenley-Letts, and David Heyman.

Harry Potter Star to Star in Russian Director's Film11.04.25, 01:31 • 22596 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the WorldUNN Lite
