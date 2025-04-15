HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

HBO has announced the first actors to play key roles in the upcoming Harry Potter series. This was reported by Variety, writes UNN.

Details

According to reports, the cast includes: John Lithgow ("The Conclave", "The Crown") as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer ("Tumbleweeds", "The White Queen") as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu ("I May Destroy You", "Gangs of London") as Severus Snape, and Nick Frost ("Shaun of the Dead", "Hot Fuzz") as Rubeus Hagrid. It was previously reported that all four actors were in talks to participate in the show.

In addition, Luke Tallon (Tom Stoppard's "Leopoldstadt", Rupert Goold's "Patriots") has joined the recurring role of Quirinus Quirrell. Paul Whitehouse ("The Fast Show", "Harry & Paul") will appear in the recurring role of Argus Filch.

Joan Rowling made an ambiguous post that was perceived as criticism of the "Harry Potter" actors

"We are pleased to announce the casting of John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, Paapa Essiedu, Nick Frost, Luke Tallon and Paul Whitehouse as Dumbledore, McGonagall, Snape, Hagrid, Quirrell and Filch," said Francesca Gardiner, showrunner and executive producer, and Mark Mylod, director of several episodes and executive producer. "We are excited to have such outstanding talent on board, and we look forward to seeing them bring these beloved characters to life."

As for the main roles - Harry, Ron and Hermione - HBO launched an open casting call in the fall, which received over 30,000 applications. Filming of the series is expected to begin this summer.

The series, according to the studio, will be a "precise adaptation" of J.K. Rowling's books, with each season revealing new details of the magical world. The project is produced with the participation of Rowling, Neil Blair, Ruth Kenley-Letts, and David Heyman.

Harry Potter Star to Star in Russian Director's Film