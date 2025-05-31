The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the destruction of the latest Russian electronic warfare system "Borisoglebsk-2" from a distance of 70 kilometers

Operators of Unmanned Systems Forces (SBS) showed the spectacular destruction of a Russian EW station. The video was published on the Telegram channel of the "Khortytsia" operational-strategic group of troops, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the soldiers of the 413th Raid Battalion of the SBS, in cooperation with the Shadow units and the 15th Separate Brigade of Artillery Intelligence "Black Forest", discovered and hit a station from the RB-301B Borisoglebsk-2 electronic warfare complex of the Russian Armed Forces from a distance of about 70 km.

"Borisoglebsk-2" is one of the most modern Russian electronic warfare systems designed for radio reconnaissance and suppression of a wide range of enemy communication, control and navigation systems. In particular, the complex is actively used to combat UAVs. It is considered one of the key electronic warfare assets in the arsenal of the Russian Armed Forces, which makes it a priority target - the military said.

They added that, given the technological complexity of the "Borisoglebsk-2", the loss of each such station "is significant for the Russian army."

