"One shot - one less gun, one volley - one less enemy equipment": artillerymen showed their work against the enemy at the front

Fighters of the 43rd separate artillery brigade named after Hetman Taras Triasyla showed the spectacular destruction of enemy guns in positions, along with ammunition and enemy armored vehicles. The video was published on the Telegram channel of the "Khortytsia" operational-strategic group of troops, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that in one of the directions where enemy activity does not subside, our gunners, with the help of precise coordinates, struck at enemy weapons - destroyed the D-20 cannon in position.

Also, during the jewelry work, the artillerymen destroyed several more guns, a warehouse with ammunition and armored vehicles.

One shot - minus the gun. One volley - minus enemy equipment. This is how Ukrainian artillery works. Accurately and precisely. The combat work of our gunners continues 24/7 - the post to the video reads.

Let us remind you

Earlier, the military showed how Ukrainian artillerymen destroyed 4 enemy guns along with ammunition in the Lyman direction.

Prior to this, the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published footage of how operators of the Korsar battalion destroyed a T-72 tank and two armored fighting vehicles of the occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction with drones.

There was also a video of the destruction of Russian invaders by drones during an attempt to storm the positions of Ukrainian soldiers.

"Phoenix" drones effectively destroyed a tank, cannon and shelter of the occupiers on the front line