"Phoenix" drones effectively destroyed a tank, cannon and shelter of the occupiers on the front line

Drone operators of the "Phoenix" strike drone aviation complex company showed the destruction of an enemy tank, gun and enemy shelter. The video was published in the Telegram channel by the "Khortytsia" operational-strategic group of troops, UNN reports.

It is noted that in one of the key areas of the front, drone operators during combat sorties tracked the movement of an enemy tank, which was destroyed by several accurate strikes. Also, the pilots struck and destroyed a cannon, infantry and enemy shelters.

The pilots of the "Phoenix" unit effectively destroy weapons, enemy armored vehicles, infrastructure, logistics and infantry. There are no impossible targets for drone operators. If the occupier does not leave himself, we will knock him out of his native land - says the caption to the video.

Earlier, the military showed how Ukrainian artillerymen destroyed 4 enemy guns along with ammunition in the Lyman direction.

Prior to this, the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published footage of how in the Pokrovsk direction, operators of the "Corsar" battalion destroyed a T-72 tank and two armored combat vehicles of the occupiers with drones.

Also, a video appeared of drones destroying Russian occupiers during an attempt to storm the positions of Ukrainian soldiers.

In the Donetsk direction, three Russian air defense systems were hit: the Unmanned Systems Forces showed how they destroy the echeloned enemy air defense system