In the Donetsk direction, three Russian air defense systems were hit: the Unmanned Systems Forces showed how they destroy the echeloned enemy air defense system
Kyiv • UNN
In the Donetsk direction, the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit three Russian air defense systems and a command and staff vehicle. The enemy's echeloned air defense system was destroyed, including the Tor, Buk-M3 and S-300 complexes.
The Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donetsk direction struck three Russian anti-aircraft missile systems and a command and staff vehicle of the anti-aircraft missile division, destroying the enemy's echeloned air defense system, the SBS of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Telegram on Thursday, UNN writes.
The Unmanned Systems Forces are destroying the enemy's echeloned air defense system. In the Donetsk direction, operators of the "Charlie" company of the 14th separate regiment of the SBS UAV in cooperation with the 15th brigade of artillery reconnaissance "Black Forest" discovered and struck three SAMs of the Russian Armed Forces, as well as the command and staff vehicle of the anti-aircraft missile division
According to the SBS, this applies in particular to:
- "Tor" (unspecified modification) - interception radius of air targets up to 15 km;
- "Buk-M3" (destroyed) - the most modern modification, interception radius up to 70 km;
- S-300 - designed to destroy aircraft and intercept cruise and ballistic missiles at a distance of up to 200 km.
"The enemy uses anti-aircraft missile systems of various ranges to build an echeloned defense against Ukrainian aircraft, missiles and UAVs in a certain area of the front. The decommissioning of the command and staff vehicle paralyzes or significantly complicates the enemy's control of the anti-aircraft missile division, and also creates vulnerable zones in its airspace," the SBS noted.
