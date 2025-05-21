General Staff confirmed the hitting of an important Russian military-industrial complex facility in the Oryol region

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of an important object of the military-industrial complex of the Russian aggressor - the Bolkhov Plant of Semiconductor Devices in the Oryol region of the Russian Federation, which supplies products to Russian enterprises associated with the production of, in particular, aircraft of the Sukhoi company, Iskander and Kinzhal missiles, writes UNN.

On the night of May 21, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck the Bolkhov Plant of Semiconductor Devices in the Oryol region of the Russian Federation - reported the General Staff in social networks.

This, as indicated, is one of the leading enterprises of the Russian Federation in the field of development and production of semiconductor devices and components. The main activities are the production of semiconductor devices, microelectronics, power electronics, diodes and diode assemblies, microcircuits for pulsed power supplies, optoelectronic switches, servo drives.

It is reported that "the company supplies products to at least 19 enterprises of the military-industrial complex of Russia, associated with the production of, in particular, aircraft of the Sukhoi company, Iskander and Kinzhal missiles."

Despite the fact that the plant is under international sanctions, it produces almost 3 million devices annually, and employs about 700 people, the General Staff noted.

The achievement of the target area by ten UAV units has been confirmed. A fire was recorded. Detailed information on the consequences of the object's damage is being clarified - reported the General Staff.

"The Defense Forces continue to take all measures to undermine the military and economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force the Russian Federation to stop armed aggression against Ukraine. To be continued… Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

