Drones attacked Russian defense industry enterprises at night: details

$41.580.08
46.860.41
ukenru
Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 3062 views

Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with

05:00 AM • 14010 views

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

Exclusive
May 20, 02:51 PM • 33079 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Exclusive
May 20, 02:05 PM • 81620 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Exclusive
May 20, 12:52 PM • 152488 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Exclusive
May 20, 12:13 PM • 74171 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Exclusive
May 20, 11:15 AM • 140106 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Exclusive
May 20, 07:47 AM • 64040 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

May 20, 05:58 AM • 211177 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 19, 07:07 PM • 98769 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2m/s
69%
747mm
Popular news

Trump officially announced the creation of the "Golden Dome" missile defense system in the USA for $175 billion

May 20, 09:16 PM • 5706 views

An attack was carried out on Russian checkpoints near the strategic Khmeimim airbase in Syria: what is known

May 20, 09:48 PM • 5852 views

A new crisis in the energy and housing sectors in the Russian Federation: modernization postponed, tariffs will skyrocket - Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine

May 20, 10:17 PM • 6552 views

"You can try chemistry": the occupiers continue to use chemical weapons in Ukraine - interception by the GUR

May 20, 10:50 PM • 9708 views

ISW: Putin does not plan to negotiate with Zelenskyy - despite the promise given to Trump

01:23 AM • 13442 views
Publications

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

05:00 AM • 14011 views

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

May 20, 02:33 PM • 89270 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
Exclusive

May 20, 12:52 PM • 152488 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
Exclusive

May 20, 11:15 AM • 140107 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 20, 05:58 AM • 211178 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Kaya Kallas

Marco Rubio

Giorgia Meloni

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

White House

Washington, D.C.

Poland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

May 20, 07:01 AM • 124592 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 90536 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 85860 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 168189 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 169814 views
Actual

Iron dome

Football

Nord Stream

Elections

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Drones attacked Russian defense industry enterprises at night: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 292 views

At night, drones attacked the defense industry enterprises of the Russian Federation, including in the Oryol region. The Russian Ministry of Defense reported the interception of over 100 drones over various regions.

Drones attacked Russian defense industry enterprises at night: details

At night, drones attacked military-industrial complex enterprises in Russia, including in the Oryol region. This was announced by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, in Telegram, reports UNN.

Unknown drones attacked the Russian military-industrial complex enterprises at night, including in the Oryol region. The enemy struck Sumy and Kyiv regions. The war continues

- wrote Kovalenko.

6 soldiers died, more than 10 injured in missile strike during training at shooting range in Sumy region, investigation is underway - National Guard21.05.25, 08:32 • 2556 views

Details

The head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, Petro Andriushchenko, spoke about the chronology of UAV attacks at night on Russia:

  • Bolkhov. Oryol region. In the period from 00:20 to 05:30, JSC "Bolkhov Plant of Semiconductor Devices" was hit - the plant's products are used in communication, control, electronic warfare (EW) systems and simulators for tanks and missile systems. The company cooperates with the Sozvezdie concern and other structures of the military-industrial complex;
    • Oryol region under UAV attack from 00:30 to 07:00. Official Oryol reported the "destruction" of 37 UAVs, but some of them were shot down by the affected JSC "BZPV";
      • Ryazan. At night, at least 11 explosions were heard over the city. According to reports from the city, at least 3 hits "on the ground". The results need clarification. Official Ryazan has not yet commented, which only confirms the fact of the strike.

        The airports of Kaluga, Yaroslavl and Kostroma were closed - the "Carpet" plan was introduced due to the threat of our UAVs, Andriushchenko said.

        The SHOT Telegram channel also reported that explosions were heard in the sky over Ryazan at night. According to local residents, SHOT said that they counted about 5 loud explosions, which were heard in different parts of the city. Preliminary air defense system worked on drones. There was no information about the consequences on the ground and casualties.

        According to the Telegram channel, residents of the Tula region of Russia also reported sounds of explosions in the sky. According to SHOT, loud sounds were heard by residents of the city of Oleksin. Preliminary air defense system shot down drones.

        The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation provided information about the downing of drones in Russia: overnight, they reported the interception and destruction of 127 drones: 41 UAVs - over the territory of the Bryansk region, 37 UAVs - over the territory of the Oryol region, 31 UAVs - over the territory of the Kursk region, 6 UAVs - over the territory of the Moscow region, five UAVs - over the territory of the Vladimir region, three UAVs - over the territory of the Ryazan region, one UAV each - over the territories of the Belgorod, Tula, Kaluga regions and over the Black Sea. And in the morning, in the period from 04:00 to 08:00, as the Russian Ministry of Defense claims, their air defense systems destroyed 32 drones: 16 UAVs - over the territory of the Oryol region, 10 - over the territory of the Bryansk region, 6 - over the territory of the Kursk region.

        Russia is improving "shaheds" and increasingly launching drone-imitators to exhaust air defense - Ignat20.05.25, 11:41 • 2316 views

        Anna Murashko

        Anna Murashko

        WarNews of the World
        Brent
        $66.33
        Bitcoin
        $107,561.60
        S&P 500
        $5,921.91
        Tesla
        $345.63
        Газ TTF
        $37.25
        Золото
        $3,317.95
        Ethereum
        $2,595.75