Drones attacked Russian defense industry enterprises at night: details

At night, drones attacked military-industrial complex enterprises in Russia, including in the Oryol region. This was announced by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, in Telegram, reports UNN.

Unknown drones attacked the Russian military-industrial complex enterprises at night, including in the Oryol region. The enemy struck Sumy and Kyiv regions. The war continues - wrote Kovalenko.

6 soldiers died, more than 10 injured in missile strike during training at shooting range in Sumy region, investigation is underway - National Guard

Details

The head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, Petro Andriushchenko, spoke about the chronology of UAV attacks at night on Russia:

Bolkhov. Oryol region. In the period from 00:20 to 05:30, JSC "Bolkhov Plant of Semiconductor Devices" was hit - the plant's products are used in communication, control, electronic warfare (EW) systems and simulators for tanks and missile systems. The company cooperates with the Sozvezdie concern and other structures of the military-industrial complex;

Oryol region under UAV attack from 00:30 to 07:00. Official Oryol reported the "destruction" of 37 UAVs, but some of them were shot down by the affected JSC "BZPV";

Ryazan. At night, at least 11 explosions were heard over the city. According to reports from the city, at least 3 hits "on the ground". The results need clarification. Official Ryazan has not yet commented, which only confirms the fact of the strike.

The airports of Kaluga, Yaroslavl and Kostroma were closed - the "Carpet" plan was introduced due to the threat of our UAVs, Andriushchenko said.

The SHOT Telegram channel also reported that explosions were heard in the sky over Ryazan at night. According to local residents, SHOT said that they counted about 5 loud explosions, which were heard in different parts of the city. Preliminary air defense system worked on drones. There was no information about the consequences on the ground and casualties.

According to the Telegram channel, residents of the Tula region of Russia also reported sounds of explosions in the sky. According to SHOT, loud sounds were heard by residents of the city of Oleksin. Preliminary air defense system shot down drones.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation provided information about the downing of drones in Russia: overnight, they reported the interception and destruction of 127 drones: 41 UAVs - over the territory of the Bryansk region, 37 UAVs - over the territory of the Oryol region, 31 UAVs - over the territory of the Kursk region, 6 UAVs - over the territory of the Moscow region, five UAVs - over the territory of the Vladimir region, three UAVs - over the territory of the Ryazan region, one UAV each - over the territories of the Belgorod, Tula, Kaluga regions and over the Black Sea. And in the morning, in the period from 04:00 to 08:00, as the Russian Ministry of Defense claims, their air defense systems destroyed 32 drones: 16 UAVs - over the territory of the Oryol region, 10 - over the territory of the Bryansk region, 6 - over the territory of the Kursk region.

Russia is improving "shaheds" and increasingly launching drone-imitators to exhaust air defense - Ignat