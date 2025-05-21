6 soldiers died, more than 10 injured in missile strike during training at shooting range in Sumy region, investigation is underway - National Guard

$41.580.08
46.860.41
ukenru
Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 3048 views

Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with

05:00 AM • 13982 views

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

Exclusive
May 20, 02:51 PM • 33065 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Exclusive
May 20, 02:05 PM • 81608 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Exclusive
May 20, 12:52 PM • 152465 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Exclusive
May 20, 12:13 PM • 74161 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Exclusive
May 20, 11:15 AM • 140087 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Exclusive
May 20, 07:47 AM • 64038 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

May 20, 05:58 AM • 211157 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 19, 07:07 PM • 98769 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2m/s
69%
747mm
Popular news

Trump officially announced the creation of the "Golden Dome" missile defense system in the USA for $175 billion

May 20, 09:16 PM • 5706 views

An attack was carried out on Russian checkpoints near the strategic Khmeimim airbase in Syria: what is known

May 20, 09:48 PM • 5852 views

A new crisis in the energy and housing sectors in the Russian Federation: modernization postponed, tariffs will skyrocket - Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine

May 20, 10:17 PM • 6552 views

"You can try chemistry": the occupiers continue to use chemical weapons in Ukraine - interception by the GUR

May 20, 10:50 PM • 9708 views

ISW: Putin does not plan to negotiate with Zelenskyy - despite the promise given to Trump

01:23 AM • 13442 views
Publications

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

05:00 AM • 13985 views

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

May 20, 02:33 PM • 89260 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
Exclusive

May 20, 12:52 PM • 152467 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
Exclusive

May 20, 11:15 AM • 140090 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 20, 05:58 AM • 211158 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Kaya Kallas

Marco Rubio

Giorgia Meloni

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

White House

Washington, D.C.

Poland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

May 20, 07:01 AM • 124589 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 90533 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 85856 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 168184 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 169811 views
Actual

Iron dome

Football

Nord Stream

Elections

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

6 soldiers died, more than 10 injured in missile strike during training at shooting range in Sumy region, investigation is underway - National Guard

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2346 views

As a result of the tragic missile strike in Sumy Oblast, soldiers died. An investigation has been launched, the commander has been suspended, and information has been handed over to law enforcement.

6 soldiers died, more than 10 injured in missile strike during training at shooting range in Sumy region, investigation is underway - National Guard

In the Sumy region, as a result of a missile strike, 6 servicemen were killed and more than 10 were wounded during training at the training ground of a military unit. An official investigation has been launched, the commander has been suspended, and the information has been transferred to law enforcement officers, the National Guard reported on Facebook on Wednesday, UNN writes.

The command of the National Guard of Ukraine and law enforcement agencies will give a strict legal assessment of the actions of all officials based on the results of the inspection and investigation of the tragic incident that occurred yesterday as a result of a missile strike in the Sumy region. As a result of the strike, 6 servicemen were killed and more than 10 were injured during training at the military unit's training ground.

- reported in the National Guard.

The command of the National Guard of Ukraine, as noted, "had previously developed algorithms of actions and provided all the necessary instructions on actions in the face of the threat of air strikes, as well as in order to prevent violations of security measures and the accumulation of personnel."

An official investigation is being conducted into the tragedy. The commander of the military unit has been suspended, and the necessary information has been transferred to law enforcement agencies. As part of the investigation, a legal assessment will be given to the actions of all persons who made the relevant decisions.

- the National Guard said.

The National Guard of Ukraine, as reported, "will provide all necessary information and assistance."

"We express our sincere condolences to the families and friends of the dead and injured," the National Guard said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
National Guard of Ukraine
Brent
$66.33
Bitcoin
$107,561.60
S&P 500
$5,921.91
Tesla
$345.63
Газ TTF
$37.25
Золото
$3,317.95
Ethereum
$2,595.75