6 soldiers died, more than 10 injured in missile strike during training at shooting range in Sumy region, investigation is underway - National Guard

In the Sumy region, as a result of a missile strike, 6 servicemen were killed and more than 10 were wounded during training at the training ground of a military unit. An official investigation has been launched, the commander has been suspended, and the information has been transferred to law enforcement officers, the National Guard reported on Facebook on Wednesday, UNN writes.

The command of the National Guard of Ukraine and law enforcement agencies will give a strict legal assessment of the actions of all officials based on the results of the inspection and investigation of the tragic incident that occurred yesterday as a result of a missile strike in the Sumy region. As a result of the strike, 6 servicemen were killed and more than 10 were injured during training at the military unit's training ground. - reported in the National Guard.

The command of the National Guard of Ukraine, as noted, "had previously developed algorithms of actions and provided all the necessary instructions on actions in the face of the threat of air strikes, as well as in order to prevent violations of security measures and the accumulation of personnel."

An official investigation is being conducted into the tragedy. The commander of the military unit has been suspended, and the necessary information has been transferred to law enforcement agencies. As part of the investigation, a legal assessment will be given to the actions of all persons who made the relevant decisions. - the National Guard said.

The National Guard of Ukraine, as reported, "will provide all necessary information and assistance."

"We express our sincere condolences to the families and friends of the dead and injured," the National Guard said.