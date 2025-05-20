russia is improving "shaheds" and increasingly launching drone-imitators to exhaust air defense - Ignat
Kyiv • UNN
Russia is modernizing kamikaze drones, changing the color and guidance system to overcome electronic warfare. It also launches drone-imitators that can carry explosives to exhaust air defense.
Russia is actively improving Shahed-type kamikaze drones, changing their design, body color and guidance system to overcome Ukrainian electronic warfare systems. Also, the occupiers are increasingly launching drones-imitators, which not only confuse air defense, but can also carry explosives. This was announced on the air of the telethon on Tuesday by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ignat, reports UNN.
The improvement of "shaheds" has been going on for years. The fact that it has visually changed is understandable, even the color has changed, its guidance system is changing. We see constantly that the enemy is trying to improve those internal components that allow to overcome our electronic warfare systems, because they are actively used
According to him, for such a large number of UAVs launched by the Russians every night, "there are not enough missiles", so the Ukrainian Defense Forces launch mobile fire groups, electronic warfare systems, aviation and air defense of the Land Forces.
"Tactical techniques used by the enemy are that a large group of strike UAVs attacks one city or one object from a great height at the same time. It is clear that it will not be possible to hit such a large number, so the percentage of downing will be lower during such attacks," the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted.
According to him, another tactic of the Russians is the use of drones-imitators during massive attacks, their goal is to exhaust our air defense. It is impossible to find out immediately whether it is a "shahed" or an imitator, so the Defense Forces have to work on all targets.
"Drones-imitators imitate "shahed". It is impossible to find out immediately whether it is a "shahed" or an imitator, it is determined later either by sound or visually. Their goal is to exhaust our air defense, to complicate the air situation. If 30 UAVs or 130 are flying? There were also cases when there were more imitators, and the defense forces have to react to all of them and work them out," Ignat noted.
In addition, he added that such drones imitators are not completely safe, despite the name, because they can also carry explosives.
"They are not imitators purely, that is, safe. Explosives were also found on these drones, let it be a small charge, but they also carry a serious danger, that is why the SES constantly warns that in no case should you touch any drones on the ground," the spokesman added.
