"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

Every night, Ukrainians go to bed with the thought that the night may be sleepless due to shelling by the Russians, who are actively using ballistic missiles and kamikaze drones against our country. However, the enemy's intentions are countered by the air defense system of Ukraine. How Ukrainian air defense shoots down enemy ballistic missiles and what are the main needs of Ukraine to increase its effectiveness was explained to UNN correspondent by Vitaliy Behma, a specialist in the field of state security.

Which means are most effective at shooting down ballistic missiles

Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistic missiles. Only they have confirmed ballistic missile interceptions. There are also Franco-Italian air defense systems, but according to official data, only two complexes were transferred to us and the results of their work are unknown. It is unclear to what extent they meet the stated anti-ballistic characteristics. However, Patriots shot down and are shooting down ballistics. These are basically the only complexes that are capable of doing this. - explained Behma.

Behma also said that Ukraine currently has ten Patriot systems, and there is also the possibility of receiving two more.

"We currently have 10 complexes, 2 of which are under major repairs. Two more from Greece and Germany are preparing to transfer to us," the expert explained.

According to the expert, Patriot systems successfully shoot down enemy ballistics, but cannot influence the fall of debris in residential areas.

"Ballistics are shot down at the final part of the flight trajectory. That is, even if they shot it down, it falls on your head somewhere here. Just like on April 24, a missile was flying at the Antonov plant. And it fell a kilometer from this place near the Svyatoshynskyi TCC and SP, on a residential building, people died," Behma said.

Ukraine's needs for air defense systems

We need more Patriot systems. There are no options here. But you need to understand - this is a very expensive complex, very expensive missiles. There are never too many of them. They try to protect them, they are only used for ballistics. But they are needed - Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Kryvyi Rih. These cities are almost not covered - the expert emphasized.

Behma also added that Patriot systems can cover the territory inside Ukraine. No one will place them in frontline cities such as Kharkiv or Sumy, as they can be destroyed.

"I'm not talking about Kharkiv and Sumy. They will not be placed there, because they are too close to the border and they can be destroyed by other means that the enemy has in its arsenal. But inside the country, starting from the Dnipro region and to the west - they cover a lot," Behma noted.

He also added that despite the effective work of Patriot in defending the capital, it is not possible to guarantee absolute security due to falling debris.

Kyiv is more or less covered. But they miss, when they shoot down - debris falls. The situation is difficult - Behma summed up.

The head of the communications department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuriy Ignat, said that Ukraine is currently unable to protect large areas from ballistic missile attacks. According to him, Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems are capable of operating on aerodynamic targets (aircraft, cruise missiles) within a radius of up to 150 km, and on ballistic missiles - but only within a radius of several tens of kilometers.

"It is impossible to protect large areas from "ballistics", given that we do not have that many Patriots," the military man explained.

Experts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believe that Ukrainian troops and Russian invaders are allegedly participating today in a tactical and technological race to plan offensive and defensive operations. Both sides are constantly experimenting, adapting their long-range strikes and improving air defenses.

The continuation and increase of Western supplies of air defense systems and missiles to Ukraine is crucial as Russian forces continue to experiment with new ways to overcome the resistance of Ukrainian air defense forces.

In addition, the supply of anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine in the short and medium term is also important for protecting the defense industry of Ukraine, as Russian occupiers continue to strike at industrial facilities of our state.

Will Ukraine be given more Patriot systems?

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is ready to buy the required number of Patriot systems. Ukraine has proposed concrete options for an agreement to protect its airspace, as well as civilians and critical infrastructure.

We are ready to buy the required number of Patriot systems for our country. This is not about charity. We have proposed concrete options for an agreement to protect our people. I instructed diplomats to work more actively on the response regarding Patriot - Zelenskyy explained.

Regarding air defense systems for Ukraine, the situation remains very difficult. For example, Germany cannot provide Ukraine with additional air defense systems, because they have already transferred 4 "Patriot" complexes. In this regard, Ukraine's partners are looking for additional funds around the world.

The issue of ensuring the protection of Ukraine's airspace will be relevant until the end of the war. Most likely, even after it.

