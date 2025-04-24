$41.670.15
Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead
08:13 AM • 6058 views

Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead

April 23, 05:58 PM • 61697 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 103466 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 131876 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 77618 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 125754 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 52489 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 41122 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
April 23, 11:37 AM • 33444 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
April 23, 08:41 AM • 36031 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

Tags
Authors
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Ukraine needs more air defense systems: Ihnat commented on the night attack of the invaders

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

Russia carried out a massive combined attack on Ukraine, using various types of missiles and UAVs. Ukraine needs more air defense systems to protect the population from such attacks.

Ukraine needs more air defense systems: Ihnat commented on the night attack of the invaders

Russia's night attack on Ukraine was massive and combined, using ballistic missiles to strike peaceful cities. Despite the efforts of the Ukrainian Air Force, its consequences are terrible. Therefore, Ukraine needs even more air defense systems to protect the population.

This was announced on the air of the telethon by the head of the communications department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ignat, informs UNN.

Details

The commander of the Air Force noted that in Ukraine they are used to seeing attacks by UAVs and guided aerial bombs in various directions, except for one day of truce, when Russia attacked less by air.

However, today's attack is distinguished by a combined strike with various means of air attack from different directions.

Ignat also added that the Ukrainian Air Force shot down many air targets, but the consequences of the strikes of those that still hit peaceful cities are horrifying.

7 out of 11 ballistic missiles were shot down, a total of all 37 cruise missiles, as well as 4 air-guided missiles and 64 strike UAVs. This is a pretty good result, but of course there are terrible consequences as a result of the Russian attack. We see those shots that have probably already been published all over the world - how Russia strives for at least some peace

- he said.

Ignat also added that with this attack, the Russian Federation once again demonstrated its terrorist actions to the world.

Hitting million-plus cities with ballistics is no longer a crime - it's terrorism. It is hard to imagine what would have happened if all these ballistic missiles, which were launched today, in particular at the capital of Ukraine, had reached their targets

- he noted.

In particular, the head of the communications department of the Air Force noted the work of our tactical aviation, in particular the pilots of F-16s and Mirage pilots, and noted that Western aircraft are very effective. However, he once again emphasized that, unfortunately, aviation cannot work on ballistics. Therefore, Ukraine needs more air defense systems.

Today the strike was combined, we saw such strikes in 2022-2023. Then we had 2-3, or even 4 such massive strikes with different types of missiles and Shaheds per month. Then we had more air defense equipment of the Soviet model, now there are more Western systems and, accordingly, we need even more

- he summed up.

Let us remind you

The head of the communications department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ignat said that the Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems are capable of working on aerodynamic targets (aircraft, cruise missiles) within a radius of up to 150 km, and on ballistic missiles - but only within a radius of several tens of kilometers. Ukraine is currently unable to protect large areas from ballistic missile attacks.

Earlier, UNN wrote that Russia launched a combined strike on Ukraine at night, launching 70 missiles of various types and 145 drones, 48 missiles and 64 drones were shot down, 68 drones did not reach their targets, aviation took part in repelling the Russian attack, in particular, pilots of F-16 and Mirage fighters.

Also, UNN reported that the President of Ukraine reacted to the night massive combined attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine and cancels part of the program of the visit to the Republic of South Africa in order to return to Ukraine. Zelenskyy instructed Defense Minister Rustem Umerov to contact partners regarding requests for air defense. 

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

WarPolitics
Rustem Umerov
Dassault Mirage 2000
Yurii Ihnat
MIM-104 Patriot
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
F-16 Fighting Falcon
